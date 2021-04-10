Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vanessa Nygaard to become WNBA assistant coach

Vanessa Nygaard gives instruction from the sideline during a Windward High basketball game.
Vanessa Nygaard is taking this season off from coaching Windward to become a WNBA assistant.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Vanessa Nygaard is taking a leave of absence from coaching the Windward High girls’ basketball team this season to become an assistant coach with the WNBA‘s Las Vegas Aces under Bill Laimbeer. Assistant Ebony Hoffman has taken over as head coach in her absence.

Nygaard is expected to return next season and continues to work at Windward. Nygaard is taking a leave because the girls’ basketball season will conflict with the WNBA season this year.

Another girls’ coach in Southern California, Bishop Montgomery’s Noelle Quinn, is an assistant with the Seattle Storm.

Nygaard has coached Windward to two state titles. Hoffman is a former WNBA player and former standout at Narbonne.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

