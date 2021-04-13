Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Cerritos golfer Joshua Koo still beaming from 10-under 62 to win tournament

Joshua Koo of Cerritos shows his prize while standing on a golf course.
Joshua Koo of Cerritos won the Toyota Tour Cup event in Palm Desert with a closing 62.
(SCPGA)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Joshua Koo, 16, had never shot a round of golf better than seven-under par. Then came his performance Sunday on the final day of the two-day Toyota Tour Cup at Palm Desert Resort — the same day of the final round of the Masters.

Golfers watching said, “It was crazy.” Koo, a junior at Cerritos High School, made eight birdies, one eagle and no bogies enroute to a 10-under-par 62 to win the tournament by six strokes at 13-under.

“I hadn’t been hitting that well recently and was working on my putting,” he said Tuesday by phone while taking a break from online classes. “That day everything clicked. Shots would go within 15 feet and I’d make the putt. It was a really fun round. I was struggling with mostly putting. It was a relief my putting was so good that day.”

His longest made putt was from 38 feet.

Advertisement

His sister Jasmine, a freshman, has won more golf tournaments than he has, but Sunday no one was beating him. Even on the tough 18th hole, where he was just trying to make sure his tee shot went into the fairway and his next shot made the green, he made a birdie.

High School Sports

CIF Southern Section announces it will hold playoffs for spring sports

Pitcher Stevie Hansen is 24-0 in her Norco pitching career.

High School Sports

CIF Southern Section announces it will hold playoffs for spring sports

Baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, team tennis, boys volleyball, and dual meet wrestling will get CIF Southern Section playoffs.

“Dang, you’re on fire,” one of his fellow golfers said.

He’ll be playing for Cerritos’ golf team in Southern Section action this spring.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement