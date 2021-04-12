CIF Southern Section announces it will hold playoffs for spring sports

With vaccine access in California set to open up to everyone 16 and older on Thursday and coronavirus cases on the decline, the state’s largest CIF sports section, the Southern Section, announced Monday that it would hold playoffs in spring sports.

Baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, team tennis, boys volleyball, and dual meet wrestling will get championships. The Southern Section also announced it was working toward securing approvals from various health departments to hold individual championships in golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field. There will be no individual championships for wrestling.

Playoff dates will be announced later.

The decision to hold playoffs is too late for Southern Section football, which will hold its final games this weekend, ending a six-week regular season. The City Section began its four-game regular season last weekend and will continue until April 30.

The City Section, made up mostly of Los Angeles Unified schools, has already decided to hold playoffs and team championships for all spring sports at home sites with the exception of wrestling and basketball, which remain uncertain. It also would need a waiver from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to hold a track championship.