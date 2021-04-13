Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Los Alamitos remains No. 1 in high school softball rankings

Kendall Mangel winds up to deliver a pitch
Kendall Mangel leads Chino Hills, which has dropped to No. 13 in the CalHiSports rankings.
(Josh Thompson / Champion Newspapers)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Los Alamitos remains No. 1 in the Southern California high school softball rankings compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

Here are the rankings.

1. Los Alamitos 6-0

2. Norco 7-1

Advertisement

3. Villa Park 7-0

4. Westlake 5-0

5. Garden Grove Pacifica 7-1

6. Crescenta Valley 0-0

Advertisement

7. Esperanza 6-1

8. Gahr 2-1

9. Saugus 1-0

10. Oaks Christian 6-0

Advertisement

11. Huntington Beach 8-0

12. South Torrance 7-0

13. Chino Hills 5-3

14. Upland 5-0

Advertisement

15. Marina 7-1

16. El Camino Real 4-1

17. Eastvale Roosevelt 3-0

18. Camarillo 2-0

Advertisement

19. La Habra 6-4-1

20. Corona Santiago 0-2

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement