Los Alamitos remains No. 1 in high school softball rankings
Los Alamitos remains No. 1 in the Southern California high school softball rankings compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
Here are the rankings.
1. Los Alamitos 6-0
2. Norco 7-1
3. Villa Park 7-0
4. Westlake 5-0
5. Garden Grove Pacifica 7-1
6. Crescenta Valley 0-0
7. Esperanza 6-1
8. Gahr 2-1
9. Saugus 1-0
10. Oaks Christian 6-0
11. Huntington Beach 8-0
12. South Torrance 7-0
13. Chino Hills 5-3
14. Upland 5-0
15. Marina 7-1
16. El Camino Real 4-1
17. Eastvale Roosevelt 3-0
18. Camarillo 2-0
19. La Habra 6-4-1
20. Corona Santiago 0-2
