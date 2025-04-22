Advertisement
The top 20 high school softball rankings

Rosary High players pose for a team photo with one row kneeling and then other standing.
Rosary is ranked No. 2 in the Southland this week by CalHiSports.com.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.

Rk. School, Record
(last week’s rank in parenthesis)

1. (1) Norco, 21-2

2. (2) Rosary, 21-2-1

3. (3) Orange Lutheran, 20-3

4. (7) Etiwanda, 17-2

5. (8) El Modena,16-5

6. (4) La Mirada, 20-4

7. (6) Fullerton,16-6

8. (9) Ganesha, 17-4-1

9. (12) Anaheim Canyon, 18-6

10. (5) El Segundo, 18-4

11. (10) Mater Dei, 14-10-1

12. (11) Los Alamitos, 12-9

13. (13) Ayala, 13-2

14. (14) Camarillo, 16-3

15. (15) JSerra, 13-11

16. (16) Upland, 13-4

17. (17) Great Oak, 14-6-1

18. (18) Murrieta Mesa, 13-6-1

19. (19) Thousand Oaks,14-5-1

20. (20) Oaks Christian, 11-4

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

