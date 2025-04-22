The top 20 high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.
Rk. School, Record
(last week’s rank in parenthesis)
1. (1) Norco, 21-2
2. (2) Rosary, 21-2-1
3. (3) Orange Lutheran, 20-3
4. (7) Etiwanda, 17-2
5. (8) El Modena,16-5
6. (4) La Mirada, 20-4
7. (6) Fullerton,16-6
8. (9) Ganesha, 17-4-1
9. (12) Anaheim Canyon, 18-6
10. (5) El Segundo, 18-4
11. (10) Mater Dei, 14-10-1
12. (11) Los Alamitos, 12-9
13. (13) Ayala, 13-2
14. (14) Camarillo, 16-3
15. (15) JSerra, 13-11
16. (16) Upland, 13-4
17. (17) Great Oak, 14-6-1
18. (18) Murrieta Mesa, 13-6-1
19. (19) Thousand Oaks,14-5-1
20. (20) Oaks Christian, 11-4
