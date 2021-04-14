Roundup: Anthony Joya strikes out 15, throws no-hitter for Banning
Anthony Joya of Wilmington Banning High has been unhittable this baseball season. Really.
In 16 innings, he has given up no hits. He pitched his first complete game on Wednesday, a no-hitter against Sun Valley Poly while striking out 15 in a 7-0 victory.
Chatsworth 9, Roosevelt 0: Nat Flores threw six shutout innings and Billy Rusen had two hits for the Chancellors (2-0).
Ayala 7, Claremont 1: Jacob Badawi contributed two RBIs.
Bonita 4, Glendora 3: Luke Mistone struck out 11 in six innings.
Sierra Canyon 6, Campbell Hall 0: Jaden Noot struck out 12 in six innings.
Corona del Mar 14, Roosevelt 0: Jack Salmon hit two home runs.
Harvard-Westlake 3, St. Francis 1: Freshman Thomas Bridges threw a complete game, striking out five.
Chaminade 4, Loyola 2: The Eagles won the Mission League game with two runs in the eighth inning.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Bishop Alemany 2: Dean West had two hits and Justin Lee threw a complete game.
Crespi 8, El Camino Real 0: Tyler Green allowed two hits in five scoreless innings.
Beckman 15, Northwood 2: Nick McLain and Paul Murrow each finished with four RBIs. Beckman put together a nine-run first.
Fountain Valley 5, Edison 1: Tim Grack had two RBIs.
Marina 16, Westminster 4: Gavin Langer and David Mashburn each hit their third home runs of the season.
Trabuco Hills 7, La Palma Kennedy 2: Garrett Strenger went two for two.
Redondo Union 3, Orange Lutheran 2: Matthew Dalquist struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings to lead Redondo Union to the upset.
Gahr 11, Lynwood 1: Andrunas Noah struck out six in four innings.
Vista Murrieta 5, Temecula Valley 0: Kade Johnston and Nathan Lee combined on a one-hitter.
Mater Dei 10, La Quinta 1: Alonzo Tredwell finished with three hits.
King 4, Etiwanda 3: John Stark had a home run and Landon Greenhouse had two hits.
Paraclete 2, Viewpoint 0: Hunter Edwards threw a complete game for Paraclete.
Corona 9, Palm Desert 2: Nick Zellers went three for four and picked up the pitching victory for Corona in its fourth consecutive victory.
Softball
Los Alamitos 17, Chino Hills 6: Los Alamitos continued its impressive hitting to improve to 7-0.
Girls’ basketball
Sierra Canyon 78, Orange Lutheran 58: Izela Arenas scored 23 points and MacKinley Randolph had 23 points.
Boys’ basketball
Peyton Watson makes his first outside shot. He has 13 points. Poly 35, Compton 28. pic.twitter.com/wCBEe15cdE— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 15, 2021
Long Beach Poly 62, Compton 37: Down by three points at halftime, the Jackrabbits put together an impressive second half to roll to a victory in their Moore League opener. Peyton Watson scored 20 points and brother Christian added 16. Patrick Johnson scored 17 points for Compton.
Harvard-Westlake 77, Bishop Alemany 59: Adam Hinton finished with 20 points.
Chaminade 83, St. Francis 60: KJ Simpson became Chaminade’s all-time points leader after scoring 14 points in the Mission League win. Jay Payind led the win with 20 points.
Windward 51, Crespi 48: Jaren Harris had 12 points for Windward. Jaqari Miles led Crespi with 15 points.
Loyola 64, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 46: Remington Rofer led the Cubs with 18 points.
Damien 76, Sonora 63: The Spartans (13-0) received 24 points from RJ Smith and 23 points from Malik Thomas.
Shalhevet 68, Moorpark 51: Ze’ev Remer led Shalhevet with 17 points.
