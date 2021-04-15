A look at the top high school football games this week:

Friday

Mission Viejo (4-0) at San Clemente (4-0), 7 p.m.

The South Coast League title is on the line, not to mention public school supremacy in Orange County. It’s the battle of promising young quarterbacks, sophomore Kadin Semonza of Mission Viejo vs. sophomore Lachlan Rosmalen of San Clemente. Running back James Bohls, an Arizona signee, could be the difference maker for San Clemente. The pick: San Clemente.

Saturday

Bellflower St. John Bosco (5-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (4-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

After weeks of anticipation, the game of the year is here. It will be Mater Dei’s speed on defense against St. John Bosco’s speed on offense, and the battle of big linemen in the trenches. The play at quarterback will be critical. The running backs are all capable of breaking loose for touchdowns. All signs point toward an evenly matched game. The pick: Mater Dei.