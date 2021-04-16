2021 spring football season chock full of freshmen contributors like never before

Playing high school football in March and April has been a boon for freshmen. They’ve received unprecedented varsity experience this spring because of smaller rosters and being more prepared to face older players.

Santa Ana Mater Dei freshman quarterback Elijah Brown has led the Monarchs to a 4-0 record.

As the Southern Section six-week season comes to an end, here are some freshmen who’ve become major contributors for their teams.

TJ Ford, Chaminade. At 6 feet 2, 320 pounds, Ford is making an impact.

Ruben Gamboa, Chaminade. Whether it’s making tackles or being in the right place at the right time, Gamboa has shown he knows football and will continue to excel. His older brother was a star linebacker at Colorado.

Marquis Gallegos, Chaminade. One of two freshman safety starters, he’s more than held his own against quick receivers.

Freshman to Freshman. Curry to Williams. St. Bernard 13, Birmingham 0. First quarter. pic.twitter.com/VemoDNwrOx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 1, 2021

Darius Curry, St. Bernard. A quarterback with a bright future, Curry has the arm and legs to cause problems.

Zacharyus Williams, St. Bernard. He’s long, fast and mature.

Cincere Rhaney, St. Bernard. Leads team in tackles at linebacker.

That’s a 14-year-freshman, Tim Larkins, throwing for Hart TD. 7-0 over West Ranch. pic.twitter.com/wJqwJ1nb3u — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 16, 2021

Tim Larkins, Hart. Only 14 years old, Larkins became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Indians on Thursday night and threw two touchdown passes.

Top #USC WR target CJ Williams finds the end zone on a big strike from Elijah Brown for Mater Dei. @CJWilliams_03 pic.twitter.com/5gIXTunYBJ — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) April 10, 2021

Elijah Brown, Mater Dei. All he’s done is step in as a freshman at quarterback and perform with great consistency.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco. Starting linebacker with great grades and college offer from Ohio State.

Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco. Defensive back who is a two-sport athlete, straight-A student and leader.

Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco. Cornerback who’s afraid of no one.

Chase Farrrell, Oaks Christian. Had 10 receptions.

Phillip Ocon, St. Francis. He’s 6-4, 315 pounds and mobile.

Jaylen Sumlin, Alemany. He’s 6-2 and making catches against everyone.

Roberto Paladines, Alemany. Linebacker who makes tackle after tackle.

Jack Matranga, Mission Viejo. Has played tight end and linebacker for the Diablos.

Alonzo Contreras, Sierra Canyon. A promising quarterback who has played in all five games for the Trailblazers.

