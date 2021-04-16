Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

2021 spring football season chock full of freshmen contributors like never before

Defensive lineman TJ Ford of Chaminade
Defensive lineman TJ Ford of Chaminade has been one of many freshmen getting varsity experience during the spring season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Playing high school football in March and April has been a boon for freshmen. They’ve received unprecedented varsity experience this spring because of smaller rosters and being more prepared to face older players.

Santa Ana Mater Dei freshman quarterback Elijah Brown has led the Monarchs to a 4-0 record.

As the Southern Section six-week season comes to an end, here are some freshmen who’ve become major contributors for their teams.

TJ Ford, Chaminade. At 6 feet 2, 320 pounds, Ford is making an impact.

Ruben Gamboa, Chaminade. Whether it’s making tackles or being in the right place at the right time, Gamboa has shown he knows football and will continue to excel. His older brother was a star linebacker at Colorado.

Marquis Gallegos, Chaminade. One of two freshman safety starters, he’s more than held his own against quick receivers.

Darius Curry, St. Bernard. A quarterback with a bright future, Curry has the arm and legs to cause problems.

Zacharyus Williams, St. Bernard. He’s long, fast and mature.

Cincere Rhaney, St. Bernard. Leads team in tackles at linebacker.

Tim Larkins, Hart. Only 14 years old, Larkins became the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Indians on Thursday night and threw two touchdown passes.

Elijah Brown, Mater Dei. All he’s done is step in as a freshman at quarterback and perform with great consistency.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco. Starting linebacker with great grades and college offer from Ohio State.

Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco. Defensive back who is a two-sport athlete, straight-A student and leader.

Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco. Cornerback who’s afraid of no one.

Chase Farrrell, Oaks Christian. Had 10 receptions.

Phillip Ocon, St. Francis. He’s 6-4, 315 pounds and mobile.

Jaylen Sumlin, Alemany. He’s 6-2 and making catches against everyone.

Roberto Paladines, Alemany. Linebacker who makes tackle after tackle.

Jack Matranga, Mission Viejo. Has played tight end and linebacker for the Diablos.

Alonzo Contreras, Sierra Canyon. A promising quarterback who has played in all five games for the Trailblazers.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

