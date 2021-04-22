Roundup: Sierra Canyon basketball team comes away with 103-80 victory

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon began its long delayed high school basketball season on Thursday night with a 103-80 thrashing of Culver City. The Trailblazers won’t be lacking in entertainment value this season after throwing down at least 10 dunks.

Returnees Amari Bailey and Shy Odom led the way offensively with 23 points each. Ryan Grande, a transfer from La Cañada, scored 20 points, all in the first half when he made six of his seven shots from three-point range. Chance Westry had 15 points and freshman Malik Rasul added 11 points. Josh Smith scored 29 points for Culver City.

It was a difficult night for several Sierra Canyon players after learning of the death of NBA draft prospect Terrence Clarke, 19, who died in a nearby car accident earlier in the day.

Advertisement

“The basketball community is hurt. I’m hurt. It’s another fallen soldier gone too soon,” Bailey said.

Rolling Hills Prep 62, Brentwood 59: Benny Gealer scored 19 points and Kenny Manzi 17 in the overtime victory. Thomas Oosterbroek had 18 points for Brentwood.

Studio City Campbell Hall 80, Burbank Providence 75: Aaron Powell scored 26 points for the Vikings.

Bakersfield Christian 63, Heritage Christian 48: Kyle Frelow had 15 points and 14 rebounds in defeat.

Baseball

Simi Valley 10, Royal 2: Aiden Phipps struck out seven in five innings and Benjamin Sawyer and Ethan Pena each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Pioneers hand Royal its first defeat.

Thousand Oaks 17, Agoura 1: Stanford-bound Charlie Saum had five hits for the unbeaten Lancers.

Moorpark 4, Camarillo 2: JakeThrift threw the complete game for Moorpark.

Westlake 3, Newbury Park 2: Nate Kaczynski had the walk-off hit in the eighth inning. Nate Rosen had two hits.

Advertisement

Mission Viejo 5, Corona Santiago 0: James Showalter and Will Dagarin combined on the shutout.

Harbor City Narbonne 7, Palisades 2: Andy Quintero had two hits and three RBIs.

Banning 6, Torres 0: Vincent Sandi threw four hitless innings and Jimmy Ponce contributed a two-run triple.

Softball

Huntington Beach 5, Los Alamitos 4: Iowa-bound Devyn Greer pitched the Oilers to the upset victory.

Advertisement

Carson 34, Crenshaw 12: The Colts (1-1) won the road football game over the Cougars (0-2).

