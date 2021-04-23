High school softball: Thursday’s results
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s results
Alhambra 10, Da Vinci 0
Anaheim Canyon 7, Yorba Linda 0
Beckman 24, Irvine University 1
Brea Olinda 2, Foothill 0
Carson 14, Port of Los Angeles 0
Chaminade 3, Heritage Christian 1
Coachella Valley 10, Twentynine Palms 0
Corona Santiago 7, Murrieta Valley 0
Culver City 15, Leuzinger 0
Dana Hills 10, Trabuco Hills 0
Esperanza 5, El Dorado 3
Gahr 14, La Serna 1
Garey 4, Sierra Vista 1
Grace Brethren 6, Granada Hills 2
Grand Terrace 15, Rim of the World 0
Huntington Beach 5, Los Alamitos 4
Indio 15, Desert Mirage 0
Irvine 7, Northwood 6
Lakeside 15, Vista del Lago 1
Legacy 15, South Gate 4
Lincoln 19, Verdugo Hills 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 15, Bell 4
Marina 4, Edison 3
Norco 10, La Palma Kennedy 3
Oak Hills 17, Serrano 1
Orange Vista 5, Elsinore 2
Orangewood Academy 11, La Verne Lutheran 3
Redlands 10, Palm Desert 8
Rio Hondo Prep 21, Duarte 0
Riverside North 4, Sage Creek 3
Riverside Poly 5, Citrus Valley 0
Santa Fe 10, El Rancho 2
Sierra Canyon 5, Louisville 4
Sultana 18, Hesperia 10
Temescal Canyon 21, Moreno Valley 3
Torrance 21, Palos Verdes 2
University Prep 10, San Gorgonio 0
Villa Park 12, El Modena 2
