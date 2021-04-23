Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Thursday’s results

A softball and a baseball
SOFTBALL

Thursday’s results

Alhambra 10, Da Vinci 0

Anaheim Canyon 7, Yorba Linda 0

Beckman 24, Irvine University 1

Brea Olinda 2, Foothill 0

Carson 14, Port of Los Angeles 0

Chaminade 3, Heritage Christian 1

Coachella Valley 10, Twentynine Palms 0

Corona Santiago 7, Murrieta Valley 0

Culver City 15, Leuzinger 0

Dana Hills 10, Trabuco Hills 0

Esperanza 5, El Dorado 3

Gahr 14, La Serna 1

Garey 4, Sierra Vista 1

Grace Brethren 6, Granada Hills 2

Grand Terrace 15, Rim of the World 0

Huntington Beach 5, Los Alamitos 4

Indio 15, Desert Mirage 0

Irvine 7, Northwood 6

Lakeside 15, Vista del Lago 1

Legacy 15, South Gate 4

Lincoln 19, Verdugo Hills 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 15, Bell 4

Marina 4, Edison 3

Norco 10, La Palma Kennedy 3

Oak Hills 17, Serrano 1

Orange Vista 5, Elsinore 2

Orangewood Academy 11, La Verne Lutheran 3

Redlands 10, Palm Desert 8

Rio Hondo Prep 21, Duarte 0

Riverside North 4, Sage Creek 3

Riverside Poly 5, Citrus Valley 0

Santa Fe 10, El Rancho 2

Sierra Canyon 5, Louisville 4

Sultana 18, Hesperia 10

Temescal Canyon 21, Moreno Valley 3

Torrance 21, Palos Verdes 2

University Prep 10, San Gorgonio 0

Villa Park 12, El Modena 2

