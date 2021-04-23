Chaminade QB Jaylen Henderson on why he decided to play spring football
Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson talks about high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom on “Friday Night Live.”
It’s time for Episode 35 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is quarterback Jaylen Henderson of Chaminade.
He talks about why he changed his mind and decided to play the spring football season and how important it was to prepare him for this fall at Fresno State.
