High School Sports

Chaminade QB Jaylen Henderson on why he decided to play spring football

VIDEO | 11:23
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson talks about high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom on “Friday Night Live.”

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 35 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is quarterback Jaylen Henderson of Chaminade.

He talks about why he changed his mind and decided to play the spring football season and how important it was to prepare him for this fall at Fresno State.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

