Roundup: Andrew Howe hits, pitches Cleveland to 4-2 baseball win over ECR

Competition is fierce in the Howe family. Mother Lori is a counselor and girls’ golf coach at Reseda Cleveland. Father Chris is an assistant basketball coach at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. Then there’s son Andrew, a senior starter for the Cleveland baseball team. Everyone seems to be used to pressure.

On Tuesday in a West Valley League baseball opener, Howe delivered a two-run single to break a tie in the sixth inning and was called upon to get the final out on the mound with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to save Cleveland’s 4-2 victory at El Camino Real.

“OK, I can breathe now,” his mother blurted out after Howe got a groundout on a 3-and-2 count, the third pitcher for Cleveland in the seventh.

Andrew Howe gets the final out. Cleveland 4, ECR 2. pic.twitter.com/nxtS9eyNwM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2021

Cleveland improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in league. Starter Braden Lowe pitched well, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. But he had thrown 100 pitchers, so he was replaced by Kai Moran with one out in the seventh. After a flyout, El Camino Real loaded the bases with a hit batter, single and walk. After throwing a ball, Cleveland coach Sid Lopez brought in Howe, who’s scheduled to start Thursday.

Andrew Howe comes through T6 to give Cleveland 4-2 lead over ECR. pic.twitter.com/EsLhLM6Utg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2021

“He told me to go after him,” Howe said. “I went after him.”

Steven Nelson gave ECR (5-9, 0-1) a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run single. The Cavaliers fought back, getting an RBI on a ground ball and an RBI on Xavier Acosta’s single.

Granada Hills 2, Chatsworth 0: Brandon Garfinkel delivered a two-run double and Zach Perez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Granada Hills (11-2, 1-0).

Birmingham 4, Taft 1: Gavin Taylor went three for three and Jakub Amado struck out 10 in six innings.

Edison 3, Laguna Beach 1: Jack Ross threw a complete game with six strikeouts. Nico Brown had two hits and made two diving catches in center field.

Fountain Valley 5, Marina 3: Blake Wentz had two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 22, Corona del Mar 0: The Oilers hit seven home runs, including two by Ralph Velasquez, who finished three for three with four RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 6, Crespi 0: Christian Becerra struck out 10 and gave up three hits. Freshman Bryce Rainer had two hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Chaminade 3: Jack Gurevitch had three hits.

St. Francis 7, Loyola 2: Diego Robles contributed four hits for St. Francis.

Capistrano Valley 6, El Toro 5: Kevin James had the walk-off single for Capo Valley.

Newport Harbor 4, Los Alamitos 3: Will O’Neil had the walk-off hit and also picked up the pitching victory.

Royal 6, Simi Valley 0: Trevor Hansen threw five shutout innings and Ryan Stewart homered for the Highlanders.

Yucaipa 11, Cajon 1: Owen Egan threw a one-hitter.

Crescenta Valley 9, Pasadena 6: Rowan Respicio had three hits in a Pacific League game.

Norco 9, Corona Santiago 0: Jacob Kruswicki had three hits and four RBIs and Aaron Cazares struck out nine and finished with a four-hit shutout.

Corona 6, Roosevelt 5: A five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh enabled Corona to win its ninth consecutive game.

Santa Margarita 9, St. John Bosco 5: The Eagles won their Trinity League opener. Trent Caraway and Colby Wallace had two hits apiece.

JSerra 11, Mater Dei 0: David Horn had three RBIs and Gage Jump struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Beckman 2, Laguna Hills 0: Lucas Welch struck out seven, walked one and allowed four hits.

Camarillo 2, Moorpark 0: Brandon Hiji had a home run and double to support the pitching of Brian Uribe, who struck out six, walked none and allowed six hits.

King 6, Corona Centennial 0: Austin Castillo struck out seven in five innings. Evan Yates hit two doubles.

Tesoro 6, Mission Viejo 1: Kamden Cisneros threw a complete-game five-hitter.

Softball

El Camino Real 7, Granada Hills 1: In a West Valley League opener, Jillian Kelly struck out eight. Abigail Miller had three hits.

Chino Hills 2, Upland 1: The Huskies won in eight innings.

Villa Park 6, Esperanza 3: Sydney Somerndike struck out 15 and also homered.

Girls’ soccer

Oxnard 4, Pacifica 0: Bella Beltran scored two goals to help Oxnard improve to 8-0 and win the Pacific View League championship.

Boys’ basketball

Birmingham 88, Campbell Hall 68: Loyola Marymount-bound David Elliott scored 42 points for the Patriots. Kyle Beedon led Campbell Hall with 20 points.

West Ranch 72, Saugus 60: Brandon Perez and Davis White had 18 points apiece for Saugus.