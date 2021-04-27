Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: Andrew Howe hits, pitches Cleveland to 4-2 baseball win over ECR

Reseda Cleveland players gathering before their 4-2 win over ECR in a West Valley League baseball opener.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Competition is fierce in the Howe family. Mother Lori is a counselor and girls’ golf coach at Reseda Cleveland. Father Chris is an assistant basketball coach at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. Then there’s son Andrew, a senior starter for the Cleveland baseball team. Everyone seems to be used to pressure.

On Tuesday in a West Valley League baseball opener, Howe delivered a two-run single to break a tie in the sixth inning and was called upon to get the final out on the mound with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to save Cleveland’s 4-2 victory at El Camino Real.

“OK, I can breathe now,” his mother blurted out after Howe got a groundout on a 3-and-2 count, the third pitcher for Cleveland in the seventh.

Cleveland improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in league. Starter Braden Lowe pitched well, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. But he had thrown 100 pitchers, so he was replaced by Kai Moran with one out in the seventh. After a flyout, El Camino Real loaded the bases with a hit batter, single and walk. After throwing a ball, Cleveland coach Sid Lopez brought in Howe, who’s scheduled to start Thursday.

“He told me to go after him,” Howe said. “I went after him.”

Steven Nelson gave ECR (5-9, 0-1) a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run single. The Cavaliers fought back, getting an RBI on a ground ball and an RBI on Xavier Acosta’s single.

Granada Hills 2, Chatsworth 0: Brandon Garfinkel delivered a two-run double and Zach Perez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Granada Hills (11-2, 1-0).

Birmingham 4, Taft 1: Gavin Taylor went three for three and Jakub Amado struck out 10 in six innings.

Edison 3, Laguna Beach 1: Jack Ross threw a complete game with six strikeouts. Nico Brown had two hits and made two diving catches in center field.

Fountain Valley 5, Marina 3: Blake Wentz had two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 22, Corona del Mar 0: The Oilers hit seven home runs, including two by Ralph Velasquez, who finished three for three with four RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 6, Crespi 0: Christian Becerra struck out 10 and gave up three hits. Freshman Bryce Rainer had two hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Chaminade 3: Jack Gurevitch had three hits.

St. Francis 7, Loyola 2: Diego Robles contributed four hits for St. Francis.

Capistrano Valley 6, El Toro 5: Kevin James had the walk-off single for Capo Valley.

Newport Harbor 4, Los Alamitos 3: Will O’Neil had the walk-off hit and also picked up the pitching victory.

Royal 6, Simi Valley 0: Trevor Hansen threw five shutout innings and Ryan Stewart homered for the Highlanders.

Yucaipa 11, Cajon 1: Owen Egan threw a one-hitter.

Crescenta Valley 9, Pasadena 6: Rowan Respicio had three hits in a Pacific League game.

Norco 9, Corona Santiago 0: Jacob Kruswicki had three hits and four RBIs and Aaron Cazares struck out nine and finished with a four-hit shutout.

Corona 6, Roosevelt 5: A five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh enabled Corona to win its ninth consecutive game.

Santa Margarita 9, St. John Bosco 5: The Eagles won their Trinity League opener. Trent Caraway and Colby Wallace had two hits apiece.

JSerra 11, Mater Dei 0: David Horn had three RBIs and Gage Jump struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Beckman 2, Laguna Hills 0: Lucas Welch struck out seven, walked one and allowed four hits.

Camarillo 2, Moorpark 0: Brandon Hiji had a home run and double to support the pitching of Brian Uribe, who struck out six, walked none and allowed six hits.

King 6, Corona Centennial 0: Austin Castillo struck out seven in five innings. Evan Yates hit two doubles.

Tesoro 6, Mission Viejo 1: Kamden Cisneros threw a complete-game five-hitter.

Softball

El Camino Real 7, Granada Hills 1: In a West Valley League opener, Jillian Kelly struck out eight. Abigail Miller had three hits.

Chino Hills 2, Upland 1: The Huskies won in eight innings.

Villa Park 6, Esperanza 3: Sydney Somerndike struck out 15 and also homered.

Girls’ soccer

Oxnard 4, Pacifica 0: Bella Beltran scored two goals to help Oxnard improve to 8-0 and win the Pacific View League championship.

Boys’ basketball

Birmingham 88, Campbell Hall 68: Loyola Marymount-bound David Elliott scored 42 points for the Patriots. Kyle Beedon led Campbell Hall with 20 points.

West Ranch 72, Saugus 60: Brandon Perez and Davis White had 18 points apiece for Saugus.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

