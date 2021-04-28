CIF will hold regional playoffs but no state track finals

There was good news and bad news announced on Wednesday for high school athletes waiting to see if the CIF would approve regional and state playoffs for spring sports because of COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be Southern California regional playoffs for the sports of soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball, softball, boys’ volleyball and golf.

There will be no state championships in track and field, swimming and diving, basketball and wrestling for the second consecutive year because of travel issues and the fact Northern California sections won’t be holding regional playoffs. Only two of the six Northern California sections are having playoffs.

Section playoffs in various sports end in late May and early June, with regional competitions extending through late June.

By approving regional playoffs in Southern California, the CIF will be putting pressure on individual players to make a decision whether to play for their high school or travel teams, because competitions in various sports are scheduled to take place in June.

Already this basketball season, players have left on weekends to play with club teams. Lynwood canceled its boys’ basketball season after three top players decided to focus on travel ball.

Not having a state championship in track and field will make the Arcadia Invitational on May 8 at Arcadia High the unofficial state championship meet with many of the state’s top competitors competing.

Newbury Park track coach Sean Brosnan said his top runners have already decided to bypass the Southern Section championships for other races and to prepare for the 2021 cross-country season. His top boys’ and girls’ athletes will run at Arcadia and focus on a competition in Tennessee running unattached.

“We’re not worried,” Brosnan said. “It’s about the kids. They need times to be recruited. It’s disappointing, but I think CIF has let us down. They could communicate more and tell us what’s going on.”