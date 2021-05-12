Roundup: Chaminade rolls to basketball victory over Harvard-Westlake

Last month, Chaminade trailed Harvard-Westlake by as many as 31 points in a Mission League basketball game. The Eagles didn’t destroy the film. They watched and learned and celebrated a 66-54 road victory Wednesday night over the Wolverines to pull into a tie for first place.

KJ Simpson scored 22 points and Keith Higgins had 13 points. Other players playing well sparked the big turnaround for Chaminade (13-2, 9-1). Colin Weems made three three-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 16 points. Caden Cantwell, the son of head coach Bryan Cantwell, made two threes. Coltrane Marchand did a good job not letting Harvard-Westlake’s Trumann Gettings get the ball repeatedly inside. Gettings finished with 18 points.

Most of all, Caden might have earned the dinner of his choice with 6:22 left when his father got heated after an official’s failure to call a foul. Caden put his arms around his father, Bryan, calmed him and pointed to the scoreboard, which showed Chaminade ahead by 11 points.

Afterward, Caden was thinking of dinner choices. “Maybe Habit Burger,” he said. “No, BJ’s. I want a cookie.”

Dad was thankful for his son’s intervention. “He’s definitely more mature than me,” Bryan said.

Harvard-Westlake dropped to 13-3 and 9-1 and probably cost itself a spot in the Open Division playoffs.

St. Francis 75, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 60: Jake Goldberg had 17 points for St. Francis.

Oak Park 58, Simi Valley 33: The Eagles (10-4, 4-0) won their 16th league title in the last 20 years. Leo Beath scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds.

Grant 46, Kennedy 32: Jaelin Winston and Jeremiah Windham each scored 11 points for Grant.

Chatsworth 84, Arleta 79: Tim Lopez scored 40 points and made seven threes for Chatsworth.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 66, Orangwood 43: The Monarchs improved to 20-0. Scotty Belnap had 14 points and Zack Davidson 13.

Girls’ basketball

Camarillo 72,, Moopark 16: Gabriela Jaquez, the sister of UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, scored 31 points for Camarillo.

Baseball

Thousand Oaks 5, Calabasas 3: The Lancers (20-0) stayed perfect. Max Muncy delivered the big blow, a grand slam.

Great Oak 5, Vista Murrieta 4: Nathan Morton had two hits for Great Oak.

Westlake 6, Agoura 1: Seth White had three RBIs and Nate Rosen contributed three hits for Westlake.

Trabuco Hills 3, San Clemente 1: Mason Molina struck out 16 in 6 2/3 innings for Trabuco Hills.

Dana Hills 9, El Toro 1: Aedan Anderson finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Chino Hills 3, Etiwanda 0: Cole Howarth had two hits for Chino Hills.

Ayala 3, Glendora 0: Thomas Cerecedes threw a four-hit shutout.

Viewpoint `11, Brentwood 4: Alex Margules went four for five for Viewpoint.

Narbonne 7, Carson 1: Rob Atencio struck out six in a complete game for Narbonne. Matias Delgado had a two-run double.

San Pedro 10, Banning 0: Cain Lusic had three RBIs.

Kennedy 8, Sylmar 7: The Golden Cougars got the Valley Mission League win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16, Loyola 3: Jack Gurevitch finished with four hits and two RBIs and Max Aude hit a three-run home run.

Harvard-Westlake 2, Alemany 0: Freshman Thomas Bridges threw six shutout innings. George Cooper had two hits.

Crespi 11, Chaminade 4: Nicholas Grajeda had four RBIs for the Celts.

Orange Lutheran 10, Santa Margarita 0: Chris Canada struck out 10 in five shutout innings.

JSerra 4, St. John Bosco 3: The Lions won their 14th consecutive game. Gage Jump had a home run and Cody Schrier contributed two hits.

Mater Dei 4, Servite 2: Sebastian Guzman struck out six for the Monarchs. Skye Selinsky had two hits and two RBIs for Mater Dei.

Villa Park 3, El Dorado 1: Isaac Ontiveros stuck out six in a complete game for Villa Park. Brandon Luu and Zach Brown hit home runs.

Sierra Canyon 12, Crossroads 1: Kassius Thomas struck out six in five innings for Sierra Canyon.