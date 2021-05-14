Etiwanda’s Dave Kleckner talks about his coaching experiences on ‘Friday Night Live’

It’s time for Episode 38 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Etiwanda boys’ basketball coach Dave Kleckner.

Kleckner explains why he has never had any of his teams play a single second of zone defense, discusses the loss to Sierra Canyon in last season’s regional final and how happy he was watching former player Jaylen Clark help UCLA reach the Final Four.

