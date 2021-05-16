Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon is No. 1

Sierra Canyon's Shy Odom dunks during a game against Culver City.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Los Angeles Times’ top 25:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; last week’s ranking

1. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Big game vs. Heritage Christian on Saturday; 1

2. MATER DEI (23-0); Won six games in six days; 3

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (16-1); Could be team to beat in Open Division; 5

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-2); Host Mater Dei on Thursday; 4

5. RIBET ADADEMY (7-1); Overtime loss to Centennial; 6

6. ETIWANDA (7-1); Having trouble with offensive production; 2

7. DAMIEN (25-2); Formidable guard duo with Smith, Thomas; 8

8. COLONY (15-1); On the bubble for Open Division; 11

9. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-3); Big win over Etiwanda; 9

10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (16-5); Open Division spot online vs. Sierra Canyon; 13

11. WESTCHESTER (4-0); Heavy City Section favorites; 15

12. CHAMINADE (12-3); Win over Harvard-Westlake, loss to SO Notre Dame; 12

13. ST. BERNARD (6-1); Del Rey League champs; NR

14. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Face Corona Centennial on Tuesday; 14

15. OAK PARK (11-4); Eight straight wins; NR

16. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4); Dropped two games; 7

17. FAIRMONT PREP (10-3); End with Servite, Orangewood; 18

18. WEST RANCH (7-0); Corey Cofield averaging 18.3 points; 19

19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-7); Reaching peak form; NR

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (6-1); Face Mater Dei on Friday; 16

21. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (10-2); Played Centennial tough; 23

22. BIRMINGHAM (4-2); Loss to Oak Park; 10

23. LOS ALTOS (11-1); Road games at South Hills, Diamond Bar; 22

24. BRENTWOOD (10-4); at Crossroads on Tuesday; 24

25. ST. ANTHONY (8-3); Second place behind St. Bernard; 20

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

