The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon is No. 1
A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Los Angeles Times’ top 25:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; last week’s ranking
1. SIERRA CANYON (9-0); Big game vs. Heritage Christian on Saturday; 1
2. MATER DEI (23-0); Won six games in six days; 3
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (16-1); Could be team to beat in Open Division; 5
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (16-2); Host Mater Dei on Thursday; 4
5. RIBET ADADEMY (7-1); Overtime loss to Centennial; 6
6. ETIWANDA (7-1); Having trouble with offensive production; 2
7. DAMIEN (25-2); Formidable guard duo with Smith, Thomas; 8
8. COLONY (15-1); On the bubble for Open Division; 11
9. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-3); Big win over Etiwanda; 9
10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (16-5); Open Division spot online vs. Sierra Canyon; 13
11. WESTCHESTER (4-0); Heavy City Section favorites; 15
12. CHAMINADE (12-3); Win over Harvard-Westlake, loss to SO Notre Dame; 12
13. ST. BERNARD (6-1); Del Rey League champs; NR
14. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (12-1); Face Corona Centennial on Tuesday; 14
15. OAK PARK (11-4); Eight straight wins; NR
16. SANTA MARGARITA (10-4); Dropped two games; 7
17. FAIRMONT PREP (10-3); End with Servite, Orangewood; 18
18. WEST RANCH (7-0); Corey Cofield averaging 18.3 points; 19
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (9-7); Reaching peak form; NR
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (6-1); Face Mater Dei on Friday; 16
Roundup: Ribet takes big step toward gaining Open Division basketball playoff spot
Ribet defeats Heritage Christian 71-69 behind sophomore Mike Price’s 21 points Saturday.
21. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (10-2); Played Centennial tough; 23
22. BIRMINGHAM (4-2); Loss to Oak Park; 10
23. LOS ALTOS (11-1); Road games at South Hills, Diamond Bar; 22
24. BRENTWOOD (10-4); at Crossroads on Tuesday; 24
25. ST. ANTHONY (8-3); Second place behind St. Bernard; 20
