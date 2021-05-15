Roundup: Ribet takes big step toward gaining Open Division basketball playoff spot

With its big men unavailable because of injuries, Los Angeles Ribet turned loose its guards, letting them drive and dish or drive and score. It led to an important 71-69 victory over Heritage Christian on Saturday, a win that could help earn Ribet (7-1) a spot in the Southern Section Open Division basketball playoffs.

“We had to use our speed to our advantage,” said sophomore guard Mike Price, who finished with 21 points. Barrington Hargress added 20 points, and Tre White scored 14.

Heritage Christian (16-5), finally healthy, received 18 points from Isaiah Elohim and Malik Moore and 16 from Justin Rochelin. Ribet was able to repeatedly score in the fourth quarter on drives to the basket.

Fairfax 49, Maranatha 46: Ahmad Brooks hit a three-pointer with 24 seconds left to help the Lions come back from a 12-point deficit.

Grant 79, Chatsworth 51: Jeremiah Windham had 26 points for the Lancers (5-0).

Rolling Hills Prep 75, New Roads 46: Kenny Manzi had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Alamitos 69, Laguna Beach 57: Everett May scored 21 points.

Granada Hills 65, South East 35: Ashton Eckert had 19 points.

Damien 72, San Clemente 50: RJ Smith scored 24 points for Damien.

Narbonne 61, Palisades 51: The Gauchos improved to 2-0. Sophomore Marcus Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Fairmont Prep 68, Servite 51: Andrew Cook had 17 points for Servite.

Baseball

Narbonne 10, Sun Valley Poly 1: Andy Quintero had three RBIs.

San Pedro 8, Bell 1: Cain Lusic had a single, double and triple for the Pirates.

Roosevelt 9, Palisades 2: Lino Zepeda had three RBIs.

Maranatha 8, Simi Valley 1: Davis Cornwell threw six scoreless innings.

Laguna Beach 6, Newport Harbor 3: Joey Capobianco and Ryan Strickland had two hits each.

Huntington Beach 7, Fountain Valley 2: Nick Dumensrill finished with three hits and two RBIs. Cade Aoki struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Sierra Canyon 7, Birmingham 0: Jaden Noot struck out 11, walked one and threw a four-hit shutout.

Bishop Amat 3, La Mirada 1: Adrian Verduzco had two RBIs for the Bishop Amat.

Millikan 4, Trabuco Hills 3: Troy Harding had the walk-off single for Millikan.

Gahr 6, Lakewood 1: Angel Cortez finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Los Alamitos 5, Edison 0: Zach Peters pitched and hit Los Alamitos to victory. He had a three-run home run.

Soccer

65’ 2-0 Servite!!



JT Danks scores off the corner from Eddie Villeda! pic.twitter.com/sxCdSSpjjI — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) May 15, 2021

Servite 2, Long Beach Poly 0: The No. 2-seeded Friars advanced to Wednesday’s Division 1 quarterfinals. Jesus Melgoza and JT Danks scored goals.

Cathedral 3, Millikan 0: The top-seeded Phantoms received goals from Edward Castro, Angel Rico and Edwin Alvarez.

Godinez 3, JSerra 1: Godinez upset the No. 4-seeded Lions.