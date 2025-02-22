High school basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
#2 Mira Costa 61, Santa Barbara 40
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
THIRD ROUND
Pool A
#1 Ontario Christian 62, #4 Sierra Canyon 52
#5 Bishop Montgomery 63, #8 Sage Hill 47
Pool B
#2 Etiwanda 63, #3 Mater Dei 60
#7 Fairmont Prep at #6 Windward
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
#8 Rancho Christian 60, #4 Harvard-Westlake 44
#2 Brentwood 77, #3 Moreno Valley 65
DIVISION 2AA
Oak Park 67, #8 Portola 23
#2 North Torrance 58, #14 Palos Verdes 44
DIVISION 2A
Rolling Hills Prep 57, #1 Burbank Burroughs 45
#2 Rosary Academy 53, Oak Hills 47
DIVISION 3AA
Mark Keppel 57, Chaparral 32
Cerritos 57, #10 Culver City 37
DIVISION 3A
El Toro 36, #9 Gahr 34
Cantwell Sacred Heart 41, #14 Whitney 36
DIVISION 4AA
#5 Tesoro 53, #1 Savanna 45
Gardena Serra 65, #2 Leuzinger 53
DIVISION 4A
#8 La Mirada 41, University Prep 22
#15 Pilibos 42, #3 La Palma Kennedy 24
DIVISION 5AA
#8 Hillcrest 55, # 5 Nordhoff 51
#10 Santa Ana 45, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 32
DIVISION 5A
#9 Rosemead 39, #13 Bolsa Grande 17
Gabrielino 39, Pasadena Marshall 22
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
FIFTH ROUND
Pool A
#4 Santa Margarita at #1 Harvard-Westlake
#9 La Mirada at #8 JSerra
#5 Notre Dame, bye
Pool B
#3 St. John Bosco at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt
#10 Heritage Christian at #7 Redondo Union
#6 Sierra Canyon, bye
Note: Boys and Girls Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.
