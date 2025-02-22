Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

#2 Mira Costa 61, Santa Barbara 40

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

THIRD ROUND

Pool A

#1 Ontario Christian 62, #4 Sierra Canyon 52

#5 Bishop Montgomery 63, #8 Sage Hill 47

Pool B

#2 Etiwanda 63, #3 Mater Dei 60

#7 Fairmont Prep at #6 Windward

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

#8 Rancho Christian 60, #4 Harvard-Westlake 44

#2 Brentwood 77, #3 Moreno Valley 65

DIVISION 2AA

Oak Park 67, #8 Portola 23

#2 North Torrance 58, #14 Palos Verdes 44

DIVISION 2A

Rolling Hills Prep 57, #1 Burbank Burroughs 45

#2 Rosary Academy 53, Oak Hills 47

DIVISION 3AA

Mark Keppel 57, Chaparral 32

Cerritos 57, #10 Culver City 37

DIVISION 3A

El Toro 36, #9 Gahr 34

Cantwell Sacred Heart 41, #14 Whitney 36

DIVISION 4AA

#5 Tesoro 53, #1 Savanna 45

Gardena Serra 65, #2 Leuzinger 53

DIVISION 4A

#8 La Mirada 41, University Prep 22

#15 Pilibos 42, #3 La Palma Kennedy 24

DIVISION 5AA

#8 Hillcrest 55, # 5 Nordhoff 51

#10 Santa Ana 45, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 32

DIVISION 5A

#9 Rosemead 39, #13 Bolsa Grande 17

Gabrielino 39, Pasadena Marshall 22

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

FIFTH ROUND

Pool A

#4 Santa Margarita at #1 Harvard-Westlake

#9 La Mirada at #8 JSerra

#5 Notre Dame, bye

Pool B

#3 St. John Bosco at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt

#10 Heritage Christian at #7 Redondo Union

#6 Sierra Canyon, bye

Note: Boys and Girls Open Division finals March 1 @ Toyota Arena; Division 1-5A finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

