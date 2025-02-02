Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Junior center Dominique Bentho runs back on defense after No. 1-ranked Harvard-Westlake scored a basket.
Junior center Dominique Bentho has been a major contributor for No. 1-ranked Harvard-Westlake.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 11.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (24-1); Wolverines are likely No. 1 seed for Open Division playoffs; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (26-2); Closes out regular season against Corona Centennial on Tuesday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-4); Big road game on Tuesday at JSerra; 3

4. REDONDO UNION (23-2); Next up is home game vs. Mira Costa on Tuesday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (20-5); Breakthrough week with wins over St. John Bosco, JSerra; 9

6. SIERRA CANYON (20-4); Trailblazers get No. 2 seed in Mission League tourney; 6

7. LA MIRADA (22-4); Looking good for Open Division playoff spot; 7

8. JSERRA (21-6); Four straight wins vs. Mater Dei; 10

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-5); On the bubble for Open Division playoff spot; 5

10. MATER DEI (19-7); Look headed for Division 1 playoffs; 8

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (24-3); Strong Division 1 contender; 11

12. CRESPI (19-7); Celts likely to get another chance vs. Harvard-Westlake; 13

13. MIRA COSTA (24-3); Gets rematch vs. Redondo Union; 14

14. LONG BEACH POLY (20-6); Dominating form in Moore League; 15

15. INGLEWOOD (23-6); 7-0 in the Ocean League; 16

16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-6); Bring on the playoffs; 17

17. ST. ANTHONY (17-6); Del Rey League title is within reach; 18

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (22-7); Faces Etiwanda for Baseline League title; 19

19. BRENTWOOD (23-4); Eagles have one-game lead in Gold Coast League; 20

20. WINDWARD (19-6); Wildcats fall behind Brentwood in Gold Coast League; 12

21. LOS ALAMITOS (19-8); Ready to do damage in playoffs; 22

22. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (16-9); Getting back to winning ways; NR

23. OAK HILLS (22-4); Ashton McCullough is averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds; NR

24. ETIWANDA (17-10); Swept Damien last week; NR

25. CAMARILLO (25-2); The team of neighborhood kids keeps winning; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement