The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Junior center Dominique Bentho has been a major contributor for No. 1-ranked Harvard-Westlake.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 11.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (24-1); Wolverines are likely No. 1 seed for Open Division playoffs; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (26-2); Closes out regular season against Corona Centennial on Tuesday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-4); Big road game on Tuesday at JSerra; 3

4. REDONDO UNION (23-2); Next up is home game vs. Mira Costa on Tuesday; 4

5. SANTA MARGARITA (20-5); Breakthrough week with wins over St. John Bosco, JSerra; 9

6. SIERRA CANYON (20-4); Trailblazers get No. 2 seed in Mission League tourney; 6

7. LA MIRADA (22-4); Looking good for Open Division playoff spot; 7

8. JSERRA (21-6); Four straight wins vs. Mater Dei; 10

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-5); On the bubble for Open Division playoff spot; 5

10. MATER DEI (19-7); Look headed for Division 1 playoffs; 8

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (24-3); Strong Division 1 contender; 11

12. CRESPI (19-7); Celts likely to get another chance vs. Harvard-Westlake; 13

13. MIRA COSTA (24-3); Gets rematch vs. Redondo Union; 14

14. LONG BEACH POLY (20-6); Dominating form in Moore League; 15

15. INGLEWOOD (23-6); 7-0 in the Ocean League; 16

16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-6); Bring on the playoffs; 17

17. ST. ANTHONY (17-6); Del Rey League title is within reach; 18

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (22-7); Faces Etiwanda for Baseline League title; 19

19. BRENTWOOD (23-4); Eagles have one-game lead in Gold Coast League; 20

20. WINDWARD (19-6); Wildcats fall behind Brentwood in Gold Coast League; 12

21. LOS ALAMITOS (19-8); Ready to do damage in playoffs; 22

22. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (16-9); Getting back to winning ways; NR

23. OAK HILLS (22-4); Ashton McCullough is averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds; NR

24. ETIWANDA (17-10); Swept Damien last week; NR

25. CAMARILLO (25-2); The team of neighborhood kids keeps winning; NR