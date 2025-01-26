Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Isaiah Carroll of Harvard-Westlake shoots a ball while a crowd watches behind him.
Isaiah Carroll of Harvard-Westlake scored 18 points in a key victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 10.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-1); Showdown with Sierra Canyon on Tuesday; 2

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (25-2); Headed to Big VIII League title; 1

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (21-3); Back in first place in Trinity League; 3

4. REDONDO UNION (22-2); Coach Reggie Morris Jr. has team on the upswing; 5

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-4); Big game on Saturday vs. Sierra Canyon; 4

6. SIERRA CANYON (18-3); Trailblazers get chance this week to show their progress; 9

7. LA MIRADA (21-4); No stopping Matadores until playoffs; 7

8. MATER DEI (19-5); It’s now Gary McKnight Court; 10

9. SANTA MARGARITA (17-5); Suffered two losses in league; 6

10. JSERRA (19-5); Big week for BJ Ray-Davis; 8

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (22-3); Took unbeaten team into overtime in Alaska; 11

12. WINDWARD (17-4); Wildcats go 2-0 to start Gold Coast League; 13

13. CRESPI (17-6); Celts in position to finish fourth in Mission League; 12

14. MIRA COSTA (21-3); Mustangs put up fight vs. De La Salle; 15

15. LONG BEACH POLY (17-6); 7-0 record in Moore League; 16

16. INGLEWOOD (22-6); A 38-point performance for Parker Jefferson; 18

17. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-6); Nick Welch Jr. continues improvement; 19

18. ST. ANTHONY (15-6); Wins over St. Pius X-St. Matthias, St. Bernard; NR

19. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (21-7); Cougars are 5-0 in tough Baseline League; NR

20. BRENTWOOD (21-3); Freshman Shalen Sheppard is making impact; 2

21. ST. BERNARD (17-7); Tied for Del Rey League lead with St. Paul; 17

22. LOS ALAMITOS (16-8); 8-0 record in Sunset League; 23

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (18-7); Routed San Clemente to go 5-0 in South Coast League; NR

24. ANAHEIM CANYON (19-7); Close out with games vs. La Habra, Crean Lutheran; 20

25. DAMIEN (18-9); Time for Spartans to regroup; 14

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

