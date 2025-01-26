The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

More to Read

25. DAMIEN (18-9); Time for Spartans to regroup; 14

24. ANAHEIM CANYON (19-7); Close out with games vs. La Habra, Crean Lutheran; 20

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (18-7); Routed San Clemente to go 5-0 in South Coast League; NR

21. ST. BERNARD (17-7); Tied for Del Rey League lead with St. Paul; 17

19. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (21-7); Cougars are 5-0 in tough Baseline League; NR

14. MIRA COSTA (21-3); Mustangs put up fight vs. De La Salle; 15

13. CRESPI (17-6); Celts in position to finish fourth in Mission League; 12

12. WINDWARD (17-4); Wildcats go 2-0 to start Gold Coast League; 13

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (22-3); Took unbeaten team into overtime in Alaska; 11

9. SANTA MARGARITA (17-5); Suffered two losses in league; 6

7. LA MIRADA (21-4); No stopping Matadores until playoffs; 7

6. SIERRA CANYON (18-3); Trailblazers get chance this week to show their progress; 9

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-4); Big game on Saturday vs. Sierra Canyon; 4

4. REDONDO UNION (22-2); Coach Reggie Morris Jr. has team on the upswing; 5

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (21-3); Back in first place in Trinity League; 3

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-1); Showdown with Sierra Canyon on Tuesday; 2

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 10.

Isaiah Carroll of Harvard-Westlake scored 18 points in a key victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.