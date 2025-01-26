The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 10.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (22-1); Showdown with Sierra Canyon on Tuesday; 2
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (25-2); Headed to Big VIII League title; 1
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (21-3); Back in first place in Trinity League; 3
4. REDONDO UNION (22-2); Coach Reggie Morris Jr. has team on the upswing; 5
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (18-4); Big game on Saturday vs. Sierra Canyon; 4
6. SIERRA CANYON (18-3); Trailblazers get chance this week to show their progress; 9
7. LA MIRADA (21-4); No stopping Matadores until playoffs; 7
8. MATER DEI (19-5); It’s now Gary McKnight Court; 10
9. SANTA MARGARITA (17-5); Suffered two losses in league; 6
10. JSERRA (19-5); Big week for BJ Ray-Davis; 8
11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (22-3); Took unbeaten team into overtime in Alaska; 11
12. WINDWARD (17-4); Wildcats go 2-0 to start Gold Coast League; 13
13. CRESPI (17-6); Celts in position to finish fourth in Mission League; 12
14. MIRA COSTA (21-3); Mustangs put up fight vs. De La Salle; 15
15. LONG BEACH POLY (17-6); 7-0 record in Moore League; 16
16. INGLEWOOD (22-6); A 38-point performance for Parker Jefferson; 18
17. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-6); Nick Welch Jr. continues improvement; 19
18. ST. ANTHONY (15-6); Wins over St. Pius X-St. Matthias, St. Bernard; NR
19. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (21-7); Cougars are 5-0 in tough Baseline League; NR
20. BRENTWOOD (21-3); Freshman Shalen Sheppard is making impact; 2
21. ST. BERNARD (17-7); Tied for Del Rey League lead with St. Paul; 17
22. LOS ALAMITOS (16-8); 8-0 record in Sunset League; 23
23. SAN JUAN HILLS (18-7); Routed San Clemente to go 5-0 in South Coast League; NR
24. ANAHEIM CANYON (19-7); Close out with games vs. La Habra, Crean Lutheran; 20
25. DAMIEN (18-9); Time for Spartans to regroup; 14
