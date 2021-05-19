Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Tuesday’s results

A batter follows through on a swing.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s results

Academy for Careers and Exploration 8, Cobalt 6

Alhambra 19, San Gabriel 3

Aliso Niguel 12, El Toro 1

Beaumont 15, Cajon 0

Bell Gardens 9, Keppel 0

Belmont 13, Hollywood 3

Bishop Conaty 10, Ramona Convent 2

Burbank 16, Pasadena 0

California 2, Santa Fe 1

Capistrano Valley 12, Tesoro 6

Carson 12, San Pedro 3

Cerritos 16, Whitney 0

Chaminade 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6

Citrus Valley 5, Yucaipa 0

Da Vinci 21, Animo Leadership 0

Don Lugo 22, Montclair 4

Downey 8, Paramount 3

El Camino Real 24, Cleveland 0

Gahr 23, Dominguez 0

Hawthorne 23, Inglewood 0

Hemet 16, Rancho Verde 0

Hesperia Christian 22, Silver Valley 15

La Canada 12, Monrovia 4

Lakeside 13, Riverside North 3

Los Angeles Roosevelt 8, Garfield 7

Louisville 2, Alemany 0

Northwood 5, Irvine 2

Nuview Bridge 30, California Military 10

Orange Vista 6, Vista del Lago 2

Orangewood Academy 16, La Verne Lutheran 1

Palm Springs 6, Xavier Prep 1

Paloma Valley 11, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Pioneer 16, Glenn 8

Redlands East Valley 9, Redlands 5

Rio Hondo Prep 13, Flintridge Prep 0

Riverside Poly 3, Heritage 1

Rowland 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

San Juan Hills 8, Mater Dei 3

Sierra Canyon 14, Paraclete 0

Silverado 23, Adelanto 0

Simi Valley 1, Camarillo 0

South Gate 11, South East 1

South Hills 5, Diamond Bar 1

South Torrance 6, North Torrance 1

Temple City 10, San Marino 0

Torrance 5, El Segundo 1

United Christian 19, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 0

Venice 6, Fairfax 2

Villa Park 1, El Modena 0

Warren 15, Lynwood 0

West Torrance 19, Lawndale 0

Wilmington Banning 3, Gardena 2

High School Sports

