High school softball: Tuesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s results
Academy for Careers and Exploration 8, Cobalt 6
Alhambra 19, San Gabriel 3
Aliso Niguel 12, El Toro 1
Beaumont 15, Cajon 0
Bell Gardens 9, Keppel 0
Belmont 13, Hollywood 3
Bishop Conaty 10, Ramona Convent 2
Burbank 16, Pasadena 0
California 2, Santa Fe 1
Capistrano Valley 12, Tesoro 6
Carson 12, San Pedro 3
Cerritos 16, Whitney 0
Chaminade 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6
Citrus Valley 5, Yucaipa 0
Da Vinci 21, Animo Leadership 0
Don Lugo 22, Montclair 4
Downey 8, Paramount 3
El Camino Real 24, Cleveland 0
Gahr 23, Dominguez 0
Hawthorne 23, Inglewood 0
Hemet 16, Rancho Verde 0
Hesperia Christian 22, Silver Valley 15
La Canada 12, Monrovia 4
Lakeside 13, Riverside North 3
Los Angeles Roosevelt 8, Garfield 7
Louisville 2, Alemany 0
Northwood 5, Irvine 2
Nuview Bridge 30, California Military 10
Orange Vista 6, Vista del Lago 2
Orangewood Academy 16, La Verne Lutheran 1
Palm Springs 6, Xavier Prep 1
Paloma Valley 11, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Pioneer 16, Glenn 8
Redlands East Valley 9, Redlands 5
Rio Hondo Prep 13, Flintridge Prep 0
Riverside Poly 3, Heritage 1
Rowland 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
San Juan Hills 8, Mater Dei 3
Sierra Canyon 14, Paraclete 0
Silverado 23, Adelanto 0
Simi Valley 1, Camarillo 0
South Gate 11, South East 1
South Hills 5, Diamond Bar 1
South Torrance 6, North Torrance 1
Temple City 10, San Marino 0
Torrance 5, El Segundo 1
United Christian 19, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 0
Venice 6, Fairfax 2
Villa Park 1, El Modena 0
Warren 15, Lynwood 0
West Torrance 19, Lawndale 0
Wilmington Banning 3, Gardena 2
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.