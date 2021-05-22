Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Friday’s results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Friday’s results

Adelanto 83, Granite Hills 74

Aliso Niguel 81, Dana Hills 65

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 65, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 52

Arleta 62, North Hollywood 30

Bassett 61, Garey 44

Bishop Diego 77, Foothill Tech 41

Bonita 67, Northview 20

Bosco Tech 81, United Christian 49

California Military 59, Temecula Prep 56

Capistrano Valley 51, Mission Viejo 40

Central City Value 58, Sotomayor 51

Damien 86, Rancho Cucamonga 49

Don Lugo 77, Baldwin Park 46

Downey 66, Warren 55

Eastside 70, Lancaster 32

El Monte 50, Gabrielino 49

Etiwanda 100, Upland 60

Fairfax 76, Los Angeles University 50

Garden Grove Pacifica 58, Bethel Baptist 16

Gardena 79, Rancho Dominguez 41

Gladstone 28, Azusa 26

Glendora 77, Calvary Baptist 34

Granada Hills Kennedy 63, San Fernando 55

Grant 68, Verdugo Hills 42

Great Oak 73, Temecula Valley 48

Hart 77, Golden Valley 56

Harvard-Westlake 79, St. Francis 43

Hemet 58, Canyon Springs 52

Hollywood 86, Contreras 48

Holy Martyrs 49, Yeshiva 46

Knight 54, Highland 48

La Mirada 79, Norwalk 38

Los Angeles Marshall 63, Los Angeles Wilson 42

Los Angeles Roosevelt 57, Huntington Park 54

Marquez 57, Jefferson 49

Mater Dei 61, Rolling Hills Prep 52

Mayfair 90, Bellflower 24

Moorpark 70, Cleveland 51

Murrieta Valley 69, Chaparral 53

Newbury Park 47, Oaks Christian 40

Newport Christian 69, Oxford Academy 51

Oak Hills 65, Rudgecrest Burroughs 41

Palm Springs 60, Rancho Mirage 52

Palmdale 70, Quartz Hill 66

Pasadena Poly 55, Flintridge Prep 40

Pomona 63, Edgewood 26

Price 78, Mesrobian 16

Rosamond 67, Lancaster Baptist 46

San Jacinto 88, Tahquitz 64

San Juan Hills 73, El Toro 53

San Pedro 68, Carson 52

South El Monte 67, Arroyo 34

St. Monica Academy 56, Palmdale Aerospace 51

Summit 62, Kaiser 54

Sun Valley Poly 75, Monroe 41

Trabuco Hills 47, Tesoro 34

Twentynine Palms 69, Banning 63

Valley View 54, Rancho Verde 50

Van Nuys 66, Canoga Park 33

Victor Valley 77, Barstow 65

Whitney 56, Glenn 50

Woodcrest Christian 61, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 54

Yorba Linda 73, Esperanza 68

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Friday’s results

Aliso Niguel 57, Yucaipa 55

Anaheim 79, Lakewood St. Joseph 48

Arroyo 21, South El Monte 17

Bell Gardens 52, Alhambra 12

Brentwood 70, Campbell Hall 59

California 49, Whittier 37

Central City Value 44, Franklin 33

Chino Hills 47, Los Osos 40

Claremont 57, Colony 38

Cypress 42, La Palma Kennedy 37

Esperanza 53, Eisenhower 48

Etiwanda 68, Upland 33

Gabrielino 48, El Monte 27

Ganesha 39, Bassett 33

Hart 52, Golden Valley 25

Highland 51, Knight 28

Keppel 93, San Gabriel 15

La Salle 47, Hillcrest Christian 22

Lancaster 46, Eastside 31

Littlerock 31, Antelope Valley 26

Long Beach Poly 75, Millikan 47

Los Angeles Wilson 45, Los Angeles Marshall 35

Mary Star 63, St. Bernard 27

Mater Dei 75, Orange Lutheran 22

Moreno Valley 60, Vista del Lago 19

Murrieta Valley 60, Chaparral 46

Northview 48, San Bernardino 39

Oxnard Pacifica 54, Buena 52

Palisades 48, Los Angeles Hamilton 39

Palm Springs 38, Cathedral City 34

Pilibos 47, Oakwood 45

Quartz Hill 59, Palmdale 46

Rancho Cucamonga 68, St. Lucy’s 17

Rancho Mirage 37, Palm Springs 19

Rialto 54, Carter 27

San Fernando 47, Granada Hills Kennedy 33

San Jacinto Valley Academy 71, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 28

San Pedro 54, Carson 37

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 48, Saddleback 40

Saugus 54, Canyon Country Canyon 43

Schurr 48, Montebello 37

South Gate 41, Bell 36

Sun Valley Poly 48, North Hollywood 30

Temecula Valley 55, Great Oak 54

Trinity Classical Academy 38, Holy Martyrs 26

Valencia 61, West Ranch 27

Valley View 59, Rancho Verde 32

Verdugo Hills 48, Arleta 34

Viewpoint 76, Crossroads 35

Villa Park 50, Yorba Linda 41

Vista Murrieta 46, Murrieta Mesa 38

Westminster 49, Katella 27

Westridge 30, Monrovia 25

Whitney 53, Glenn 35

Whittier Christian 69, Heritage Christian 58

Windward 83, Paraclete 43

High School Sports

