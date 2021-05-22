High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Friday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Friday’s results
Adelanto 83, Granite Hills 74
Aliso Niguel 81, Dana Hills 65
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 65, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 52
Arleta 62, North Hollywood 30
Bassett 61, Garey 44
Bishop Diego 77, Foothill Tech 41
Bonita 67, Northview 20
Bosco Tech 81, United Christian 49
California Military 59, Temecula Prep 56
Capistrano Valley 51, Mission Viejo 40
Central City Value 58, Sotomayor 51
Damien 86, Rancho Cucamonga 49
Don Lugo 77, Baldwin Park 46
Downey 66, Warren 55
Eastside 70, Lancaster 32
El Monte 50, Gabrielino 49
Etiwanda 100, Upland 60
Fairfax 76, Los Angeles University 50
Garden Grove Pacifica 58, Bethel Baptist 16
Gardena 79, Rancho Dominguez 41
Gladstone 28, Azusa 26
Glendora 77, Calvary Baptist 34
Granada Hills Kennedy 63, San Fernando 55
Grant 68, Verdugo Hills 42
Great Oak 73, Temecula Valley 48
Hart 77, Golden Valley 56
Harvard-Westlake 79, St. Francis 43
Hemet 58, Canyon Springs 52
Hollywood 86, Contreras 48
Holy Martyrs 49, Yeshiva 46
Knight 54, Highland 48
La Mirada 79, Norwalk 38
Los Angeles Marshall 63, Los Angeles Wilson 42
Los Angeles Roosevelt 57, Huntington Park 54
Marquez 57, Jefferson 49
Mater Dei 61, Rolling Hills Prep 52
Mayfair 90, Bellflower 24
Moorpark 70, Cleveland 51
Murrieta Valley 69, Chaparral 53
Newbury Park 47, Oaks Christian 40
Newport Christian 69, Oxford Academy 51
Oak Hills 65, Rudgecrest Burroughs 41
Palm Springs 60, Rancho Mirage 52
Palmdale 70, Quartz Hill 66
Pasadena Poly 55, Flintridge Prep 40
Pomona 63, Edgewood 26
Price 78, Mesrobian 16
Rosamond 67, Lancaster Baptist 46
San Jacinto 88, Tahquitz 64
San Juan Hills 73, El Toro 53
San Pedro 68, Carson 52
South El Monte 67, Arroyo 34
St. Monica Academy 56, Palmdale Aerospace 51
Summit 62, Kaiser 54
Sun Valley Poly 75, Monroe 41
Trabuco Hills 47, Tesoro 34
Twentynine Palms 69, Banning 63
Valley View 54, Rancho Verde 50
Van Nuys 66, Canoga Park 33
Victor Valley 77, Barstow 65
Whitney 56, Glenn 50
Woodcrest Christian 61, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 54
Yorba Linda 73, Esperanza 68
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Friday’s results
Aliso Niguel 57, Yucaipa 55
Anaheim 79, Lakewood St. Joseph 48
Arroyo 21, South El Monte 17
Bell Gardens 52, Alhambra 12
Brentwood 70, Campbell Hall 59
California 49, Whittier 37
Central City Value 44, Franklin 33
Chino Hills 47, Los Osos 40
Claremont 57, Colony 38
Cypress 42, La Palma Kennedy 37
Esperanza 53, Eisenhower 48
Etiwanda 68, Upland 33
Gabrielino 48, El Monte 27
Ganesha 39, Bassett 33
Hart 52, Golden Valley 25
Highland 51, Knight 28
Keppel 93, San Gabriel 15
La Salle 47, Hillcrest Christian 22
Lancaster 46, Eastside 31
Littlerock 31, Antelope Valley 26
Long Beach Poly 75, Millikan 47
Los Angeles Wilson 45, Los Angeles Marshall 35
Mary Star 63, St. Bernard 27
Mater Dei 75, Orange Lutheran 22
Moreno Valley 60, Vista del Lago 19
Murrieta Valley 60, Chaparral 46
Northview 48, San Bernardino 39
Oxnard Pacifica 54, Buena 52
Palisades 48, Los Angeles Hamilton 39
Palm Springs 38, Cathedral City 34
Pilibos 47, Oakwood 45
Quartz Hill 59, Palmdale 46
Rancho Cucamonga 68, St. Lucy’s 17
Rancho Mirage 37, Palm Springs 19
Rialto 54, Carter 27
San Fernando 47, Granada Hills Kennedy 33
San Jacinto Valley Academy 71, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 28
San Pedro 54, Carson 37
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 48, Saddleback 40
Saugus 54, Canyon Country Canyon 43
Schurr 48, Montebello 37
South Gate 41, Bell 36
Sun Valley Poly 48, North Hollywood 30
Temecula Valley 55, Great Oak 54
Trinity Classical Academy 38, Holy Martyrs 26
Valencia 61, West Ranch 27
Valley View 59, Rancho Verde 32
Verdugo Hills 48, Arleta 34
Viewpoint 76, Crossroads 35
Villa Park 50, Yorba Linda 41
Vista Murrieta 46, Murrieta Mesa 38
Westminster 49, Katella 27
Westridge 30, Monrovia 25
Whitney 53, Glenn 35
Whittier Christian 69, Heritage Christian 58
Windward 83, Paraclete 43
