High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Loyola def. Redondo, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Newport Harbor def. San Clemente, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 30-28

Corona del Mar def. Mater Dei, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20

Mira Costa def. Orange Lutheran, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Loyola at #4 Newport Harbor

#3 Corona del Mar at #2 Mira Costa

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

Santa Barbara def. West Ranch, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Newbury Park at #4 Beckman, THURSDAY

Servite def. Tesoro, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

Huntington Beach def. Burbank Burroughs, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Beckman/Newbury Park winner at #1 Santa Barbara

#2 Huntington Beach at #3 Servite

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

St. Francis def. Camarillo, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20

Long Beach Poly def. Anaheim Canyon, 25-15, 22-25, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14

Long Beach Wilson def. Westlake, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12

Foothill def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at St. Francis

#2 Foothill at #3 Long Beach Wilson

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Marina def. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

Warren def. Torrance, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10

Laguna Hills def. Villa Park, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Cerritos Valley Christian def. Corona Santiago, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Warren at #1 Marina

#3 Laguna Hills at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

#1 King at Highland, scores not reported

Rancho Alamitos at #4 Upland, scores not reported

La Canada def. Oakwood, 25-16, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)

Westminster La Quinta def. Elsinore, 28-26, 27-25, 13-25, 25-17

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Upland/Rancho Alamitos winner at #1 King/Highland winner

#3 La Canada at #2 Westminster La Quinta

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday. unless noted

Capistrano Valley Christian def. Rio Hondo Prep, 26-24, 25-11, 27-25

Xavier Prep at Murrieta Mesa, THURSDAY

Orange def. Sierra Vista, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16

Malibu def. Avalon, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Murrieta Mesa/Xavier Prep winner

#2 Malibu at Orange

NOTES: Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.

