High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Loyola def. Redondo, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22
Newport Harbor def. San Clemente, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 30-28
Corona del Mar def. Mater Dei, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20
Mira Costa def. Orange Lutheran, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Loyola at #4 Newport Harbor
#3 Corona del Mar at #2 Mira Costa
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
Santa Barbara def. West Ranch, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
Newbury Park at #4 Beckman, THURSDAY
Servite def. Tesoro, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Huntington Beach def. Burbank Burroughs, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Beckman/Newbury Park winner at #1 Santa Barbara
#2 Huntington Beach at #3 Servite
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
St. Francis def. Camarillo, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20
Long Beach Poly def. Anaheim Canyon, 25-15, 22-25, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14
Long Beach Wilson def. Westlake, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12
Foothill def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at St. Francis
#2 Foothill at #3 Long Beach Wilson
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Marina def. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Warren def. Torrance, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10
Laguna Hills def. Villa Park, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Cerritos Valley Christian def. Corona Santiago, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Warren at #1 Marina
#3 Laguna Hills at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
#1 King at Highland, scores not reported
Rancho Alamitos at #4 Upland, scores not reported
La Canada def. Oakwood, 25-16, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)
Westminster La Quinta def. Elsinore, 28-26, 27-25, 13-25, 25-17
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Upland/Rancho Alamitos winner at #1 King/Highland winner
#3 La Canada at #2 Westminster La Quinta
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday. unless noted
Capistrano Valley Christian def. Rio Hondo Prep, 26-24, 25-11, 27-25
Xavier Prep at Murrieta Mesa, THURSDAY
Orange def. Sierra Vista, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
Malibu def. Avalon, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Murrieta Mesa/Xavier Prep winner
#2 Malibu at Orange
NOTES: Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.
