High School Sports

High school tennis: Southern California Regional results and pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals as noted

#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Woodbridge 7, Palisades 0 (Tuesday)

San Diego Canyon Crest 6, Mira Costa 1 (Tuesday)

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 Fresno Clovis North vs. #1 Harvard-Westlake/#8 San Diego Torrey Pines

#6 Woodbridge at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest

NOTES: Championship, Saturday at higher seed.

GIRLS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Peninsula 6, San Diego Torrey Pines 1

La Canada 4, Fresno Clovis North 1

Westlake 6, Palisades 1

San Diego Canyon Crest 4, Palos Verdes 3

Semifinals, Thursday

#5 La Canada at #1 Peninsula

#6 Westlake at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest

NOTES: Championship, Saturday at higher seed.

