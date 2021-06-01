High school tennis: Southern California Regional results and pairings
BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals as noted
#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Woodbridge 7, Palisades 0 (Tuesday)
San Diego Canyon Crest 6, Mira Costa 1 (Tuesday)
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 Fresno Clovis North vs. #1 Harvard-Westlake/#8 San Diego Torrey Pines
#6 Woodbridge at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest
NOTES: Championship, Saturday at higher seed.
GIRLS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Peninsula 6, San Diego Torrey Pines 1
La Canada 4, Fresno Clovis North 1
Westlake 6, Palisades 1
San Diego Canyon Crest 4, Palos Verdes 3
Semifinals, Thursday
#5 La Canada at #1 Peninsula
#6 Westlake at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest
NOTES: Championship, Saturday at higher seed.
