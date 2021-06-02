Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High school softball: City playoff pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 San Pedro

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson

#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Chavez, bye

#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Sylmar

#5 Venice, bye

#4 Sun Valley Poly, bye

#3 San Fernando, bye

#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Wilmington Banning

#10 Cleveland at #7 Garfield

#2 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#16 North Hollywood at #1 Fairfax

#9 Gardena at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 South East at #5 Lincoln

#13 Van Nuys at #4 Bravo

#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades

#11 Northridge at #6 Franklin

#10 Arleta at #7 King/Drew

#15 West Adams at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Smidt Tech, bye

#9 Bright Star at #8 Orthopaedic

#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont

#13 Huntington Park at #4 Contreras

#3 Mendez, bye

#11 Maywood CES at #6 University Prep Value

#10 Sotomayor at #7 Canoga Park

#2 Torres, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

