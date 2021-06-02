High school softball: City playoff pairings
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 San Pedro
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson
#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Chavez, bye
#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Sylmar
#5 Venice, bye
#4 Sun Valley Poly, bye
#3 San Fernando, bye
#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Wilmington Banning
#10 Cleveland at #7 Garfield
#2 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#16 North Hollywood at #1 Fairfax
#9 Gardena at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 South East at #5 Lincoln
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Bravo
#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades
#11 Northridge at #6 Franklin
#10 Arleta at #7 King/Drew
#15 West Adams at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Smidt Tech, bye
#9 Bright Star at #8 Orthopaedic
#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont
#13 Huntington Park at #4 Contreras
#3 Mendez, bye
#11 Maywood CES at #6 University Prep Value
#10 Sotomayor at #7 Canoga Park
#2 Torres, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.