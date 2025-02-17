High school soccer: City Section playoff pairings
BOYS
Thursday at 3 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Granada Hills at #1 El Camino Real
#5 South Gate at #4 Venice
#6 Palisades at #3 South East
#7 San Fernando at #2 Birmingham
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#17 Banning at #16 Cleveland
#20 Marquez at #13 Bernstein
#19 Mendez at #14 Garfield
#18 Belmont at #15 Bell
DIVISION II
#17 Neuwirth Leadership at #16 Fremont
#24 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley
#21 Santee at #12 Animo Robinson
#20 Crenshaw at #13 Diego Rivera
#19 USC Hybrid at #14 Hollywood
#22 Foshay at #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation
#23 Contreras at #10 Hawkins
#18 Locke at #15 New West Charter
DIVISION III
#17 Hamilton at #16 Franklin
#24 SOCES at #9 Jefferson
#21 Rise Kohyang at #12 Huntington Park
#20 WISH Academy at #13 Camino Nuevo Dalzell
#19 Kennedy at #14 Animo Watts
#22 TEACH Tech Charter at #11 Eagle Rock
#23 Alliance Health Services at #10 Reseda
#18 Roosevelt at #15 Smidt Tech
DIVISION IV
#17 Lakeview Charter at #16 Animo Venice
#24 Washington at #9 Northridge Academy
#21 Fulton at #12 Stern
#20 Bravo at #13 Panorama
#19 Magnolia Science Academy at #14 Simon Tech
#22 Lincoln at #11 Manual Arts
#23 Academia Avance at #10 Stella
#18 Middle College at #15 West Adams
Note: Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals March 1 at TBA.
GIRLS
Thursday at 3 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Roosevelt at #1 Cleveland
#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham
#6 Venice at #3 Granada Hills
#7 El Camino Real at #2 San Pedro
Wednesday at 3 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#17 Mendez at #16 Marquez
#20 Canoga Park at #13 Legacy
#19 Gardena vs. #1 South East
#18 Bell at #15 King/Drew
DIVISION II
#17 Roybal at #16 New Designs University Park
#24 Burton at #9 Eagle Rock
#21 at #12 Smidt Tech
#20 Bernstein at #13 Animo Robinson
#19 Jefferson at #14 Foshay
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #11 San Fernando
#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #10 Torres
#18 Anime Bunche at #15 Gertz-Ressler
DIVISION III
#17 Stern at #16 Simon Tech
#24 Animo Watts at #9 Sylmar
#21 Stella at #12 Collins Family
#20 Alliance Bloomfield at #13 Orthopaedic
#19 Larchmont Charter at #14 Van Nuys
#22 Alliance Health Services at #11 Narbonne
#23 Dorsey at #10 East Valley
#18 Franklin at #15 Maywood academy
DIVISION IV
#17 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #16 Westchester
#24 Animo South LA at #9 Bravo
#21 Washington at #12 Monroe
#20 Animo Venice at #13 Annenberg
#19 USC-MAE at #14 Academia-Avance
#22 Jordan at #11 ESAT
#23 Fulton at #10 Rise Kohyang
#18 University Prep Value at #15 Animo De La Hoya
Note: Divisions I-IV second round Friday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.
