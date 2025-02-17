Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City Section playoff pairings

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

BOYS

Thursday at 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Granada Hills at #1 El Camino Real

#5 South Gate at #4 Venice

#6 Palisades at #3 South East

#7 San Fernando at #2 Birmingham

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#17 Banning at #16 Cleveland

#20 Marquez at #13 Bernstein

#19 Mendez at #14 Garfield

#18 Belmont at #15 Bell

DIVISION II

#17 Neuwirth Leadership at #16 Fremont

#24 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley

#21 Santee at #12 Animo Robinson

#20 Crenshaw at #13 Diego Rivera

#19 USC Hybrid at #14 Hollywood

#22 Foshay at #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation

#23 Contreras at #10 Hawkins

#18 Locke at #15 New West Charter

DIVISION III

#17 Hamilton at #16 Franklin

#24 SOCES at #9 Jefferson

#21 Rise Kohyang at #12 Huntington Park

#20 WISH Academy at #13 Camino Nuevo Dalzell

#19 Kennedy at #14 Animo Watts

#22 TEACH Tech Charter at #11 Eagle Rock

#23 Alliance Health Services at #10 Reseda

#18 Roosevelt at #15 Smidt Tech

DIVISION IV

#17 Lakeview Charter at #16 Animo Venice

#24 Washington at #9 Northridge Academy

#21 Fulton at #12 Stern

#20 Bravo at #13 Panorama

#19 Magnolia Science Academy at #14 Simon Tech

#22 Lincoln at #11 Manual Arts

#23 Academia Avance at #10 Stella

#18 Middle College at #15 West Adams

Note: Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals March 1 at TBA.

GIRLS

Thursday at 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Roosevelt at #1 Cleveland

#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham

#6 Venice at #3 Granada Hills

#7 El Camino Real at #2 San Pedro

Wednesday at 3 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#17 Mendez at #16 Marquez

#20 Canoga Park at #13 Legacy

#19 Gardena vs. #1 South East

#18 Bell at #15 King/Drew

DIVISION II

#17 Roybal at #16 New Designs University Park

#24 Burton at #9 Eagle Rock

#21 at #12 Smidt Tech

#20 Bernstein at #13 Animo Robinson

#19 Jefferson at #14 Foshay

#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #11 San Fernando

#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #10 Torres

#18 Anime Bunche at #15 Gertz-Ressler

DIVISION III

#17 Stern at #16 Simon Tech

#24 Animo Watts at #9 Sylmar

#21 Stella at #12 Collins Family

#20 Alliance Bloomfield at #13 Orthopaedic

#19 Larchmont Charter at #14 Van Nuys

#22 Alliance Health Services at #11 Narbonne

#23 Dorsey at #10 East Valley

#18 Franklin at #15 Maywood academy

DIVISION IV

#17 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #16 Westchester

#24 Animo South LA at #9 Bravo

#21 Washington at #12 Monroe

#20 Animo Venice at #13 Annenberg

#19 USC-MAE at #14 Academia-Avance

#22 Jordan at #11 ESAT

#23 Fulton at #10 Rise Kohyang

#18 University Prep Value at #15 Animo De La Hoya

Note: Divisions I-IV second round Friday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

