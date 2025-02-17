High school soccer: City Section playoff pairings

More to Read

Note: Divisions I-IV second round Friday at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals Feb. 28 or March 1 at TBA.

#18 University Prep Value at #15 Animo De La Hoya

#17 Roybal at #16 New Designs University Park

#5 GALA vs. #4 Palisades at Birmingham

Note: Divisions I-IV second round Saturday at 11 a.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV quarterfinals Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division semifinals Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions I-IV semifinals Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Open Division final Feb. 28 at Valley College at TBA; Divisions I-IV finals March 1 at TBA.

#20 WISH Academy at #13 Camino Nuevo Dalzell

#18 Locke at #15 New West Charter

