High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: City Section finals schedule

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION FINALS SCHEDULE

Friday

DIVISION IV

#1 Panorama (27-8) vs. #3 VAAS (10-9) at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

DIVISION V

#2 Maywood Academy (10-11) vs. #1 Huntington Park (9-8) at Maywood CES, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Cal State Northridge

DIVISION III

#2 Arleta (14-12) vs. #1 Reseda (16-3), 10 a.m.

DIVISION II

#2 Triumph Charter (27-7-5) vs. #4 Vaughn (12-7-3), 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION I

#6 University (21-14-2) vs. #5 LACES (18-13), 3:15 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Venice (35-4) vs. #1 Taft (39-7), 6 p.m.

