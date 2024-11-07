Girls’ high school volleyball: City Section finals schedule
CITY SECTION FINALS SCHEDULE
Friday
DIVISION IV
#1 Panorama (27-8) vs. #3 VAAS (10-9) at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
DIVISION V
#2 Maywood Academy (10-11) vs. #1 Huntington Park (9-8) at Maywood CES, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Cal State Northridge
DIVISION III
#2 Arleta (14-12) vs. #1 Reseda (16-3), 10 a.m.
DIVISION II
#2 Triumph Charter (27-7-5) vs. #4 Vaughn (12-7-3), 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION I
#6 University (21-14-2) vs. #5 LACES (18-13), 3:15 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Venice (35-4) vs. #1 Taft (39-7), 6 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.