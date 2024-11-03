Girls’ high school volleyball: City Section playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday’s Schedule
Quarterfinals
DIVISION II
#9 South East at #1 Kennedy, 4 p.m.
#12 Roosevelt at #4 Vaughn, 4 p.m.
#14 Los Angeles at #6 King/Drew, 4 p.m.
#10 Banning at #2 Triumph Charter, 4 p.m.
DIVISION III
#9 Fairfax vs. #1 Reseda at SOCES, 3 p.m.
#5 Maywood CES at #4 Diego Rivera
#11 Central City Value at #3 East Valley, 4 p.m.
#10 South Gate at #2 Arleta, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#9 Community Charter at #1 Panorama, 4 p.m.
#5 Sotomayor at #4 Port of Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
#11 Harbor Teacher at #3 VAAS, 4 p.m.
#10 Gardena at #2 Fulton, 4 p.m.
DIVISION V
#9 Gertz-Ressler at #1 Huntington Park, 4 p.m.
#5 Animo Venice at #4 Jordan, 4 p.m.
#6 Magnolia Science Academy at #3 Westchester, 4 p.m.
#10 West Adams at #2 Maywood Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Semifinals
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Granada Hills at #1 Taft
#3 Palisades at #2 Venice
DIVISION I
#5 LACES at #1 Eagle Rock
#6 University at #2 Grant
Note: Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)
