Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

Laila Braimah and top-seeded Taft host West Valley League rival Granada Hills.
Laila Braimah and top-seeded Taft host West Valley League rival Granada Hills in the Open Division semifinals Wednesday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Schedule

Quarterfinals

DIVISION II

Advertisement

#9 South East at #1 Kennedy, 4 p.m.

#12 Roosevelt at #4 Vaughn, 4 p.m.

#14 Los Angeles at #6 King/Drew, 4 p.m.

#10 Banning at #2 Triumph Charter, 4 p.m.

DIVISION III

#9 Fairfax vs. #1 Reseda at SOCES, 3 p.m.

#5 Maywood CES at #4 Diego Rivera

#11 Central City Value at #3 East Valley, 4 p.m.

#10 South Gate at #2 Arleta, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#9 Community Charter at #1 Panorama, 4 p.m.

#5 Sotomayor at #4 Port of Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

#11 Harbor Teacher at #3 VAAS, 4 p.m.

#10 Gardena at #2 Fulton, 4 p.m.

DIVISION V

Advertisement

#9 Gertz-Ressler at #1 Huntington Park, 4 p.m.

#5 Animo Venice at #4 Jordan, 4 p.m.

#6 Magnolia Science Academy at #3 Westchester, 4 p.m.

#10 West Adams at #2 Maywood Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Schedule

Semifinals

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Granada Hills at #1 Taft

#3 Palisades at #2 Venice

DIVISION I

#5 LACES at #1 Eagle Rock

#6 University at #2 Grant

Note: Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement