Ryan Grande talks about playing for Sierra Canyon on ‘Friday Night Live’

It’s time for Episode 42 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is senior guard Ryan Grande from Sierra Canyon.

Grande was a three-year standout at La Cañada before transferring to Sierra Canyon with no guarantee there would be a season or that he would be good enough to start. He’s averaging 10 points a game for a team that is 15-0 and playing for the Southern Section Open Division championship.