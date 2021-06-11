Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Ryan Grande talks about playing for Sierra Canyon on ‘Friday Night Live’

VIDEO | 14:52
Ryan Grande on playing basketball for Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon guard Ryan Grande talks about the season with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 42 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is senior guard Ryan Grande from Sierra Canyon.

Grande was a three-year standout at La Cañada before transferring to Sierra Canyon with no guarantee there would be a season or that he would be good enough to start. He’s averaging 10 points a game for a team that is 15-0 and playing for the Southern Section Open Division championship.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

