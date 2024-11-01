Sierra Canyon uses tackle-eligible play to beat Gardena Serra by a point

Defensive tackle Mikhal Johnson of Sierra Canyon makes his first career reception on a tackle eligible play to score the go-ahead touchdown in a 21-20 win over Gardena Serra on Friday night.

All week, 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive tackle Mikhal Johnson of Sierra Canyon high practiced something he’s never done in his football life — catch a pass.

Coach Jon Ellinghouse inserted him into the game in the fourth quarter on a tackle eligible play on Friday night. He was left so wide open in the end zone that Sierra Canyon fans watching from the stands were either going to erupt in joy or laugh in embarrassment depending on whether he caught or dropped the seven-yard pass from quarterback Wyatt Becker.

Johnson didn’t let his teammates down, making the game-winning touchdown catch with 5:19 left to deliver a 21-20 comeback victory over host Gardena Serra. It was Sierra Canyon’s third consecutive Mission League title.

Tackle eligible play works. Mikhal Johnson. 5:19 left. Sierra Canyon 21, Serra 20 pic.twitter.com/pVSWA9EOYk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 2, 2024

“Historic,” a smiling Johnson said afterward about his first catch, and first touchdown, in his career. “I was so excited. I really did this for my team.”

Advertisement

He’d later add a sack in the fourth quarter to help clinch a victory that will likely send Sierra Canyon (7-3) to the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Pairings will be released on Sunday. Yet Serra (7-3) came so close to pulling off the upset.

Devohn Moutra, a 5-9 junior defensive back and emergency running back, was the star in the first half in helping Serra come away with a 17-7 halftime lead. He had a five-yard touchdown run and two solo tackles for losses. Jimmy Butler was sharp and played mistake-free ball at quarterback. He had a 46-yard touchdown pass to CJ McBean.

Jimmy Butler to CJ McBean. 46 yards. TD. Serra 17, Sierra Canyon 7. We’re headed to a crazy night for playoff seedings. pic.twitter.com/NXkTqNftO4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 2, 2024

Sierra Canyon’s only touchdown in the first half was a 25-yard run by Massiah Mingo on a reverse. Serra’s offensive line did an effective job protecting Butler. Sierra Canyon did little on offense, struggling to run the ball.

Jae’on Young of Sierra Canyon made a game-changing 53-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:41 left to pull the Trailblazers to within 17-14.

“It woke our guys up,” Ellinghouse said.

Serra received a 34-yard field goal from Nate Altenberg for a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Johnson’s touchdown and a lost fumble by Serra as it was driving proved too costly.

Advertisement

Butler passed for 297 yards. McBean caught nine passes for 150 yards.

Sierra Canyon’s defensive line came through in the fourth quarter. Besides Johnson’s sack, Richard Wesley stripped the ball from Butler on fourth down for a sack in the final 90 seconds.

Johnson was smiling and smiling.

“I’ve never caught a ball in my life,” he said.

Now comes the waiting and speculating on which and how many teams will be chosen for the Division 1 playoffs. Will it be eight or 10? Santa Margarita’s 44-8 win over Servite adds to uncertainty whether the Eagles will make it with a 4-6 record or Servite with a 6-4 record but four consecutive Trinity League defeats. It all comes down to rankings by CalPreps.com.

As of Friday night, Santa Margarita had passed Servite into the No. 7 position, with Sierra Canyon No. 8 and Servite No. 9. If eight teams are chosen, Sierra Canyon could get a rematch with No. 1 Mater Dei, a team it lost to 42-14 in last year’s playoffs.

“Never give up,” Johnson said of the lesson he learned last season from playing Mater Dei.