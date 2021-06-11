Southern Section track and field finals set for Saturday at four sites
It will be two seasons without a state track and field championship and Southern Section Masters Meet because of COVID-19 restrictions. That’s the bad news.
The good news is the Southern Section divisional championships will resume on Saturday at four different sites instead of the usual single site.
Division 1 is at Trabuco Hills. Division 2 is at Moorpark. Division 3 is at Estancia and Division 4 is at Carpinteria. Running events for Division 1 start at 1 p.m. Division 2 starts at 4 p.m. Division 3 starts at noon. Division 4 starts at 1 p.m.
Pole vaulter Paige Sommers of Westlake, the national record holder, will be competing at the Division 1 championship. Sprinter Max Thomas of Servite will be the athlete to watch in Division 3. He had the fastest 100-meter dash time in last week’s prelims.
Team championships will be awarded for boys and girls at each divisional meet.
Here’s the link to Division 1 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 2 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 3 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 4 prelim results.
