Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Southern Section track and field finals set for Saturday at four sites

Westlake's Paige Sommers touches the bar in the pole vault
Westlake’s Paige Sommers will compete in the Southern Section Division 1 finals.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

It will be two seasons without a state track and field championship and Southern Section Masters Meet because of COVID-19 restrictions. That’s the bad news.

The good news is the Southern Section divisional championships will resume on Saturday at four different sites instead of the usual single site.

Division 1 is at Trabuco Hills. Division 2 is at Moorpark. Division 3 is at Estancia and Division 4 is at Carpinteria. Running events for Division 1 start at 1 p.m. Division 2 starts at 4 p.m. Division 3 starts at noon. Division 4 starts at 1 p.m.

Pole vaulter Paige Sommers of Westlake, the national record holder, will be competing at the Division 1 championship. Sprinter Max Thomas of Servite will be the athlete to watch in Division 3. He had the fastest 100-meter dash time in last week’s prelims.

Advertisement

High School Sports

Nico Young, Paige Sommers are Gatorade state athletes of the year in track and field

Nico Young of Newbury Park won the Division II state cross-country championship.

High School Sports

Nico Young, Paige Sommers are Gatorade state athletes of the year in track and field

Newbury Park and Westlake athletes top California track and field performers.

Team championships will be awarded for boys and girls at each divisional meet.

Here’s the link to Division 1 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 2 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 3 prelim results. Here’s the link to Division 4 prelim results.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement