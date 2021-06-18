Long Beach Millikan pitchers come through to deliver Division 3 baseball title

Long Beach Millikan’s pitching staff has been impressive throughout the Southern Section Division 3 baseball playoffs, and on Friday night Cameron Sims and Daniel Murillo combined on a three-hitter to lead the Rams to a 2-0 victory over Riverside Arlington to win the Division 3 championship at Blair Field.

Sims got the Rams off to a good start, yielding one hit in 3 1/3 shutout innings. Murillo replaced him, giving up two hits and no walks.

Anthony Godfrey and Bilal Ali had RBIs off sacrifices to push in the only runs in the third inning. Jake Khasaempanth pitched well for Arlington, striking out four and walking none. Millikan upset No. 1-seeded Newhall Hart earlier in the week 2-1.

Citrus Valley 6, Cajon 2: Blake Griffin pitched and hit Citrus Valley to the Division 5 championship. He threw a complete game, striking out four and walking one. He also had two hits. Jacob Horner and David Martinez also had two hits.

Lancaster 3, Arroyo Valley 2: In the Division 7 final, Brian Richards had two hits and pitched two innings of relief for the save to lead Lancaster.

Bravo 9, L.A. University 5: Ian Navarro went two for four, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth, to lead Bravo to the City Section Division III championship.

Softball

Rosary 11, Hemet 1: In the Division 4 final, Olivia Eyler, Hannah Hernandez and Anahi Pintado each had two-run hits to lead Rosary to the championship.

San Fernando 6, Venice 5: The Tigers won the City Section Division I championship.

Girls’ basketball

Long Beach Poly 53, Esperanza 36: The Jackrabbits earned a spot for the regional Division 1-A championship on Saturday night against Rosary.