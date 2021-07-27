Zach Eagle of Chaminade is 6 feet 7, 300 pounds and ready to make impact

When college football coaches start visiting high school campuses again this fall, they’re going to run into 6-foot-7, 300-pound Zach Eagle of West Hills Chaminade, look up and wonder why they haven’t paid attention to his development.

He was the starting right tackle for Chaminade during the spring season and has improved so much during the offseason that coach Ed Croson is predicting big things this fall.

Eagle was a wrestler and basketball player when he showed up to Chaminade as a freshman. His weight dropped to 215 pounds so he could play both sports. Football slowly took over, so he gained weight and strength to go along with his tall frame. All summer, he has been lifting weights at home and school. Now it’s about to pay off.

“His feet have gotten better,” Croson said of Eagle’s agility.

He certainly passes the eye test. No one will doubt he’s 6-7. And at 300 pounds, he doesn’t look overweight.

He has a 4.2 grade-point average. He knows college recruiters are paying attention because of his size. The short spring season and unusual recruiting calendar have left him as a college prospect who could make a big jump based on performance this fall.

“They want to see this year how I’m doing,” Eagle said.