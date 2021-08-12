High school football preview on ‘Friday Night Live’

High school football is back and so is “Friday Night Live,” a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom. Each week the show can be seen on Thursday night at 5 p.m. with information previewing Friday night’s games.

This week’s season-opening episode is a preview of top players, top teams and top opening games in Southern California.

There’s also an added bonus as we look back at former Loyola High standout Anthony Barr when he was a senior at the downtown campus before he went on to star for UCLA and the Minnesota Vikings.