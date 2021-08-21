Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava throws seven touchdowns in big opening act

Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. was hardly visible around Downey Warren High this summer. He was too busy traveling and playing volleyball, so he didn’t have much time to work on his passing skills for the football team.

He is a quick learner, though.

On Friday, in his season debut at quarterback, the 6-foot-6 junior quarterback started the game with four incompletions, then passed for seven touchdowns in a 53-0 win over Long Beach Wilson.

“Nico is a top three quarterback in the country,” coach Kevin Pearson said.

Advertisement

When Iamaleava — who has football scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, Ohio State and Alabama — went to the sideline, it cleared the way for his 6-3 freshman brother, Madden, to take the snaps.

Three sophomore quarterbacks had big openers. Christopher Cooper of Beaumont passed for 387 yards and three touchdowns; Anthony Luna of Anaheim Western passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns, and Nate Bennett of Sun Valley Village Christian had 300 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Toby Schmidt of Tustin passed for 275 yards, ran for 88 yards and passed for a game-winning two-point conversion in a 35-34 overtime win over Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley.

Welcome freshmen: Weston Port, a 14-year-old freshman defensive end, started his high school career with 10 tackles and a sack for San Juan Hills in a loss to Santa Margarita. Logan Carpenter, a freshman receiver at West Hills Chaminade, had an 87-yard touchdown reception in a win over Westlake Village Oaks Christian.

Ott returns: There should have been signs from Norco fans, “Welcome home, Jadyn.” Jadyn Ott, who last played for Norco as a freshman three years ago, made his return a memorable one. He rushed for 110 yards on eight carries, which included an 84-yard run in a 42-26 win over Vista Murrieta.

Norco quarterback Kyle Crum passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 114 yards.

Advertisement

Coaching debut: Coach Rod Sherman of Orange Lutheran gave his school’s fans something to get excited about when the Lancers upset Gardena Serra 31-20 in his debut. Running back Desmin Jackson had two touchdowns.

Preparing for East L.A. Classic: Garfield and Roosevelt fans have already marked Oct. 29 on their calendars for the East L.A. Classic at East L.A. College. The two schools opened their nonleague seasons with impressive victories.

Roosevelt’s double-wing offense racked up more than 500 yards rushing in a 46-8 win over MACES. Francisco Arroyo and Julian Quezada each scored two touchdowns. Garfield defeated Montebello 41-0 behind Anthony Solis, who had two sacks.

Key play may have been No.. 71 for St. John Bosco, All-American Earnest Greene, making a touchdown-saving tackle. Miami Central later fumbled on the five. https://t.co/ifY5mqS59N — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 21, 2021

Big man comes through: At 6 feet 5, 330 pounds, Earnest Greene of Bellflower

Advertisement

is considered the best blocker in the Southland. But he showed something no one knew he had, quickness, in making a touchdown-saving tackle of a Miami Central defensive back after an interception. Coach Jason Negro called it one of the best saving tackles he has seen.

