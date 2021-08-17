St. John Bosco is No. 1 in The Times’ preseason top 25 football rankings
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings.
Rk. SCHOOL | COMMENT
1. ST JOHN BOSCO | 330-pound Earnest Greene III will clear a path.
2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI | Defense is loaded with talent.
3. SERVITE | QB Noah Fifita wants to help Friars shock the world.
4. SIERRA CANYON | Line play makes Trailblazers ready for Division 1.
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL | Coach Matt Logan believes in this team.
6. BISHOP ALEMANY | Tough schedule but offensive line is really good.
7. NORCO | RB Jaydn Ott is back, so beware.
8. SANTA MARGARITA | As QB Jaxon Potter gets comfortable, Eagles will soar.
9. LOS ALAMITOS | QB Malachi Nelson is a player to watch.
10. LONG BEACH POLY | Jackrabbits are making steady progress.
11. GARDENA SERRA | Lots of top skill-position players make Cavaliers dangerous.
12. OAKS CHRISTIAN | Veteran QB to build around in Cole Tannenbaum.
13. SAN CLEMENTE | Tritons have become a consistent Orange County contender.
14. MISSION VIEJO | If the line can protect its QB, Diablos will be very good.
15. VISTA MURRIETA | 5-0 spring performance was no fluke.
16. DAMIEN | Lots of transfers give Spartans a boost.
17. INGLEWOOD | Lots of top skill-position players.
18. EDISON | Nico Brown had 40 receptions during spring.
19. BISHOP AMAT | Young players, transfers will make impact.
20. LA HABRA | QB Justin Gil showed potential as a sophomore.
21. VALENCIA | Motto: “In QB Tyler Voss we trust.”
22. CHAMINADE | Eagles will do their usual late-season surge.
23. LOYOLA | Cubs need solid play at QB to keep rising.
24. WARREN | QB Nicholaus Iamaleava is as good as advertised.
25. MURRIETA VALLEY | QB Brandon Rose will team up with WR Tiger Bachmeier.
