High School Sports

St. John Bosco is No. 1 in The Times’ preseason top 25 football rankings

St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson scrambles for yardage against Servite.
St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson scrambles for yardage against Servite during the pandemic-delayed spring football season. The Braves will be the team to beat this season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings.

Rk. SCHOOL | COMMENT

1. ST JOHN BOSCO | 330-pound Earnest Greene III will clear a path.

2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI | Defense is loaded with talent.

3. SERVITE | QB Noah Fifita wants to help Friars shock the world.

4. SIERRA CANYON | Line play makes Trailblazers ready for Division 1.

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL | Coach Matt Logan believes in this team.

6. BISHOP ALEMANY | Tough schedule but offensive line is really good.

7. NORCO | RB Jaydn Ott is back, so beware.

8. SANTA MARGARITA | As QB Jaxon Potter gets comfortable, Eagles will soar.

9. LOS ALAMITOS | QB Malachi Nelson is a player to watch.

10. LONG BEACH POLY | Jackrabbits are making steady progress.

11. GARDENA SERRA | Lots of top skill-position players make Cavaliers dangerous.

12. OAKS CHRISTIAN | Veteran QB to build around in Cole Tannenbaum.

13. SAN CLEMENTE | Tritons have become a consistent Orange County contender.

14. MISSION VIEJO | If the line can protect its QB, Diablos will be very good.

15. VISTA MURRIETA | 5-0 spring performance was no fluke.

16. DAMIEN | Lots of transfers give Spartans a boost.

17. INGLEWOOD | Lots of top skill-position players.

18. EDISON | Nico Brown had 40 receptions during spring.

19. BISHOP AMAT | Young players, transfers will make impact.

20. LA HABRA | QB Justin Gil showed potential as a sophomore.

21. VALENCIA | Motto: “In QB Tyler Voss we trust.”

22. CHAMINADE | Eagles will do their usual late-season surge.

23. LOYOLA | Cubs need solid play at QB to keep rising.

24. WARREN | QB Nicholaus Iamaleava is as good as advertised.

25. MURRIETA VALLEY | QB Brandon Rose will team up with WR Tiger Bachmeier.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

