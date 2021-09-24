Q&A: Times columnist Bill Plaschke interviews Eric Sondheimer
Times columnist Bill Plaschke interviews Eric Sondheimer about his 45 years of covering Southern California high school sports.
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke recalls the time when a group of reporters covering the World Series were interviewing pitcher Jeff Suppan. One of them asked Suppan who he thought was the greatest sportswriter ever.
Suppan grew up in Southern California and his first job was delivering newspapers. The group knew he had great affection for sportswriters.
“We all laugh and they all think he’s going to say [Peter] Gammons or Buster [Olney] or someone of that ilk. And he says, ‘Oh, there’s no question — Eric Sondheimer.’ It was a tremendous moment and it made me realize the impact you had,” Plaschke told Sondheimer in the video posted above.
It’s one of many fun memories shared during Plaschke’s wide-ranging interview with Sondheimer to celebrate his run of 45 years covering high school sports in Southern California.
Sondheimer discusses some of the top athletes he covered and his favorite moments covering high school sports in the Southland.
