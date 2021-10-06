Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Edison quarterback Parker Awad scrambles upfield under pressure from San Clemente's Reese McDonald.
Quarterback Parker Awad (14) will lead Edison into a Sunset League showdown with Los Alamitos on Thursday night.
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at this week’s top Southland high school football games.

Thursday

Huntington Beach Edison (4-2, 1-0) vs. Los Alamitos (5-1, 1-0) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

This is one of the fiercest public school rivalries. This Sunset League game also has big playoff implications, with Los Alamitos either a bubble team for Division 1 or No. 1 seed in Division 2. Edison has improved greatly over the course of the season and is capable of pulling off the upset behind quarterback Parker Awad and a strong group of receivers. Los Alamitos counters with quarterback Malachi Nelson, an Oklahoma-bound junior. It will come down to which offensive line can protect the quarterback best. The pick: Los Alamitos.

Friday

West Hills Chaminade (4-1, 1-0) at Gardena Serra (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.

This Mission League rivalry resumes with the advantage to the Eagles. A balanced offense and solid defense has made Chaminade a league title contender. Serra continues to struggle with injuries. It remains to be seen how much quarterback Maalik Murphy or receiver Rodrick Pleasant will be able to play. The pick: Chaminade.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

