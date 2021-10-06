This week’s top high school football games
A look at this week’s top Southland high school football games.
Thursday
Huntington Beach Edison (4-2, 1-0) vs. Los Alamitos (5-1, 1-0) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
This is one of the fiercest public school rivalries. This Sunset League game also has big playoff implications, with Los Alamitos either a bubble team for Division 1 or No. 1 seed in Division 2. Edison has improved greatly over the course of the season and is capable of pulling off the upset behind quarterback Parker Awad and a strong group of receivers. Los Alamitos counters with quarterback Malachi Nelson, an Oklahoma-bound junior. It will come down to which offensive line can protect the quarterback best. The pick: Los Alamitos.
Friday
West Hills Chaminade (4-1, 1-0) at Gardena Serra (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.
This Mission League rivalry resumes with the advantage to the Eagles. A balanced offense and solid defense has made Chaminade a league title contender. Serra continues to struggle with injuries. It remains to be seen how much quarterback Maalik Murphy or receiver Rodrick Pleasant will be able to play. The pick: Chaminade.
