A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. Servite, 46-37; vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. SERVITE (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 46-37; at St. John Bosco, Friday (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. Santa Margarita, 41-16; vs. Servite, Friday (3)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-0); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 64-0; at Corona, Thursday (4)

5. MISSION VIEJO (8-1); def. San Juan Hills, 42-22; vs. San Clemente, Friday (5)

6. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1); def. Huntington Beach, 49-14; vs. Newport Harbor (at Westminster), Friday (7)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 41-16; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Saddleback College), Friday (6)

8. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); idle; at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Friday (8)

9. NORCO (7-2); def. King, 55-0; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (9)

10. EDISON (6-3); def. Fountain Valley, 51-0; at Huntington Beach, Friday (10)

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3); def. JSerra, 9-7; at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday (11)

12. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-3); idle; at Chaminade, Friday (12)

13. WARREN (7-0); idle; at Downey, Friday (13)

14. GARDENA SERRA (5-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 30-10; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (15)

15. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Leuzinger, 31-0; vs. Morningside (at El Camino College), Friday (17)

16. ST. BONAVENTURE (8-0); def. Westlake, 27-17; at Oaks Christian, Friday (18)

17. ETIWANDA (9-0); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 30-28; vs. Upland, Friday (19)

18. SIMI VALLEY (9-0); idle; at Agoura, Friday (20)

19. BISHOP AMAT (6-3); def. Chaminade, 29-18; at Gardena Serra, Friday (21)

20. GLENDORA (9-0); def. Los Osos, 24-7; vs. South Hills (at Citrus College), Friday (22)

21. BISHOP DIEGO (7-1); def. Moorpark, 55-0; at Camarillo, Friday (23)

22. CAJON (9-0); def. Redlands East Valley, 35-0; vs. Redlands, Thursday (24)

23. SAN CLEMENTE (7-2); def. Tesoro 49-35; at Mission Viejo, Friday (NR)

24. VISTA MURRIETA (7-2); lost to Murrieta Valley, 49-48; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Thursday (14)

25. SAUGUS (8-1); def. West Ranch, 42-8; vs. Valencia (at College of Canyons), Friday (NR)