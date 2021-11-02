Dorsey High unveils 6-foot-6, 356-pound sophomore lineman Elijah Henderson

Dorsey High football coach Stafon Johnson played running back at USC and knows a good defensive lineman when he sees one. He thinks 6-foot-6, 356-pound sophomore Elijah Henderson is going to be a player to watch the next two years.

“I’ve never seen anyone like him,” Johnson said.

Henderson played his first high school football game against San Pedro in September, then didn’t play again until last Friday against Crenshaw after experiencing headaches. Let’s just say the Cougars didn’t know who he was but learned he’s one big dude plugging the middle.

“He’s going to be special,” Johnson said.

Assistant coaches have been teaching Henderson the intricacies of the position. He’s expected to get lots of experience during the City Section Division I playoffs that begin Friday. Dorsey is seeded No. 1 in the tournament.

