Sherman Oaks Notre Dame wins CIF/SCGA girls’ golf championship

Ann McClung has won three Southern Section girls’ golf championships in 15 years as coach. This season she has perhaps her best team in school history and her players proved it on Thursday, winning the team championship at the CIF/Southern California Golf Assn. girls’ golf championships at Brookside Golf Course.

Notre Dame advances to the CIF state championships on Tuesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. The top three teams and top nine individuals advance from the Southern California regional.

You CIF SoCal Regional Champs!!#KnightLife pic.twitter.com/iMia4ujBsA — ND Knights - LA Sports (@NDKnightsLA) November 11, 2021

The fivesome of Marley Franklin, Alexis Faieta, Esther Yoo, Annie Buffolino and Katelyn Kong came through for the Knights on a warm, windy day in Pasadena to finish 11 strokes ahead of second-place Troy. Carlsbad was third. Franklin, who signed with Howard on Wednesday, shot a 73 to lead the Knights. Freshman Faieta shot 74.

In the individual competition, Ashley Yun of Walnut shot a five-under 68 to earn a one-stroke victory over Meghan Royal of Carlsbad. Anna Song of Palisades tied for third place with a 70.

Twelve players shot under par, according to complete results.