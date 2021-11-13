Advertisement
High School Sports

Westlake beats rival Peninsula by tiebreaker to win Open Division girls’ tennis title

The Westlake girls' tennis team poses for a photo after winning the Southern Section Open Division championship.
The Westlake girls’ tennis team celebrates winning the Southern Section Open Division championship.
(Westlake High School)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Westlake (19-1), considered the No. 1 girls’ tennis team in the nation, faced its toughest test of the season on Friday from longtime rival Peninsula in the Southern Section Open Division championship match at the Claremont Tennis Club.

It was so close that the match ended in a 9-9 tie, forcing a tiebreaker. Westlake, because it won 72 games to 68 for Peninsula, came away with its first upper division championship for coach Scott Yasgoor and first title in 30 years.

The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Sherrill and Sophia Tyoran came through with a decisive 6-4 victory to tie the match and enable the Warriors to win by tiebreaker.

The top singles player for Westlake was Allison Lian, who went unbeaten on the day.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

