Westlake beats rival Peninsula by tiebreaker to win Open Division girls’ tennis title

Westlake (19-1), considered the No. 1 girls’ tennis team in the nation, faced its toughest test of the season on Friday from longtime rival Peninsula in the Southern Section Open Division championship match at the Claremont Tennis Club.

It was so close that the match ended in a 9-9 tie, forcing a tiebreaker. Westlake, because it won 72 games to 68 for Peninsula, came away with its first upper division championship for coach Scott Yasgoor and first title in 30 years.

The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Sherrill and Sophia Tyoran came through with a decisive 6-4 victory to tie the match and enable the Warriors to win by tiebreaker.

The top singles player for Westlake was Allison Lian, who went unbeaten on the day.

