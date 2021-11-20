High school girls’ volleyball: State Championship results
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division I: Harvard-Westlake d. San Mateo Hillsdale, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Division V: Santa Clarita Christian d. Oakland Skyline, 28-26, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26
Saturday at Santiago Canyon College
Division IV: Exeter vs. Redding University Prep, 11 a.m.
Division III: Chino Hills vs. Concord Carondelet, 1:30 p.m.
Division II: Carlsbad vs. Larkspur Redwood, 4 p.m.
Open Division: Marymount vs. San Jose Mitty, 6:30 p.m.
