Dylan Black takes control in fourth quarter to lead Mira Costa past Loyola

Six games into the high school basketball season, junior guard Dylan Black of Mira Costa is showing he could be a candidate for most valuable player honors. He was the Ocean View tournament MVP, and on Wednesday night, he scored Mira Costa’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points during a 53-45 victory over Loyola at Loyola.

Mira Costa is 6-0 and playing team basketball. The score was tied at 34-34 through three quarters. Then the 6-foot-2, 185-pound 16-year-old decided he needed to step forward and provide a spark. He made an open three, then two free throws and the Mustangs started to break away from the Cubs (4-1). Jalen Cox led Loyola with 13 points.

“It’s kind of instinctive,” Black said of his fourth-quarter performance. “Close game, you have to put points in the basket.”

It’s Dylan Black 12 points for Mira Costa in fourth quarter. All the points for a 46-38 lead. He has 22. pic.twitter.com/O7du4E172k — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 25, 2021

He has a 4.0 grade-point average and gained 20 pounds for this season, making him look like a muscular linebacker, especially when he attacks the basket. He’s been a three-year varsity player for the Mustangs, who are off to a fast start under coach Neal Perlmutter.

Any time Loyola and Mira Costa face off, it’s a big deal because of the rivalry in a variety of sports. Some Loyola players live in Manhattan Beach.

“It’s intense,” Black said. “We’re so close every time.”

The Mustangs finally won in basketball.

Mater Dei 86, Dos Pueblos 51: Zack Davidson scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds.

St. Francis 63, St. Paul 52: Buckley DeJardin scored 31 points.

Crespi 72, Valencia 50: Mason Dorsey led the Celts with 20 points and Alex Muzon had 17. Kai Davis had 29 points for Valencia.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 92, St. Bonaventure 46: Ben Shtolzberg had 19 points.