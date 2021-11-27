Ryan Feinberg fires four TD passes as El Camino Real wins City Section Division II title

Last spring, El Camino Real went 0-6 under first-year coach Jason Sabolic during the COVID-19 shortened season. There was no panic. It was a matter of players learning to trust Sabolic and vice versa.

“They learned to win,” Sabolic said. “The light went on.”

El Camino Real (6-7) wrapped up its comeback season Saturday night with a 37-18 victory over L.A. Hamilton in the City Section Division II championship game at Pierce College.

An emotional Sabolic said, “Nine months through COVID, it’s just special.”

Senior quarterback Ryan Feinberg, who already set a school record for most passing yards in a season, also set the school record for most touchdowns after throwing four against Hamilton. He started the game completing his first nine passes and finished 16 of 24 for 235 yards with two interceptions. He’s the cousin of former Venice quarterbacks Luca and Zander Diamont.

“Our offense requires a cowboy and he was that John Wayne,” Sabolic said.

Kameron Dover had touchdown receptions of 40 and 60 yards. Freshman Rafael Cortez caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Luke Peffer grabbed the final TD pass for four yards. Hamilton (9-4) got an 80-yard touchdown run from Centrell Wise and a 25-yard touchdown reception from Wise.

El Camino Real’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop that led to a touchdown. The Conquistadores built a 24-12 halftime lead and never looked back.