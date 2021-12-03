High school basketball: Thursday’s scores
BOYS
Alta Loma 54, Brea Olinda 45
Apple Valley 68, Big Bear 55
Arleta 76, Waverly 47
Arrowhead Christian 70, Paloma Valley 54
Aspire Ollin 46, Smidt Tech 40
Baldwin Park 76, Bassett 58
Bethel Christian 67, Arroyo Valley 43
Capistrano Valley 49, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 48
Capistrano Valley Christian 49, Arroyo Grande 41
Chino Hills 85, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 48
Corona Centennial 80, Oak Hills 34
Crossroads Christian 66, Lake Arrowhead Christian 35
CSDR 55, Sherman Indian 41
Edison 64, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 39
Etiwanda 76, Temecula Valley 33
Foothill 77, Katella 49
Fountain Valley 64, Mission Viejo 44
Gardena 53, Mary Star 19
Glenn 55, Rancho Alamitos 42
Granite Hills 64, Academy of Careers and Exploration 30
Great Oak 58, Summit 48
Hemet 75, Twentynine Palms 29
Hesperia Christian 79, Southlands Christian 40
Indio 93, Citrus Hill 27
Jurupa Hills 94, Tahquitz 50
Lakewood 76, Anaheim Canyon 62
Larchmont 54, Sotomayor 42
Le Lycee 57, Southwestern Academy 33
Lompoc Cabrillo 54, Camarillo 47
Los Angeles Jordan 58, University Pathways 50
Moreno Valley 67, Jurupa Valley 38
Murrieta Mesa 74, Kaiser 44
Newport Harbor 65, Costa Mesa 52
Orange Vista 73, San Jacinto 52
Paraclete 70, Adelanto 62
Rancho Cucamonga 75, Redlands East Valley 49
Redlands Adventist 57, Victor Valley Christian 26
Reseda 56, Chavez 31
Rio Hondo Prep 54, United Christian 27
Rolling Hills Prep 59, Venice 29
Sage Hill 80, Downey Calvary Chapel 20
Sanger 47, Cate 44
Shadow Hills 82, Rancho Mirage 59
Sierra Vista 54, Padre Pio 15
Silverado 66, Redlands 62
South East 54, Cleveland 33
South El Monte 55, Norwalk 53
St. Margaret’s 58, Esperanza 57
Stern 61, Animo Bunche 13
Tesoro 61, Encinitas San Dieguito 44
Torrance 62, Arroyo 43
Trinity Classical 74, Palmdale Aerospace 57
Village Christian 68, Westchester 32
Westlake 60, San Marcos 58
Xavier Prep 69, La Quinta 64
GIRLS
AGBU 52, Lancaster Desert Christian 15
Anza Hamilton 37, Linfield Christian 31
Apple Valley 50, Big Bear 18
Arcadia 88, Mesrobian 13
Bellflower 38, Chaffey 30
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 49, Flintridge Sacred Heart 34
Bravo 43, Lincoln 41
Campbell Hall 56, Pilibos 49
Charter Oak 60, Marymount 20
Chatsworth 50, Northridge 39
Citrus Hill 31, San Gorgonio 24
Corona 51, Lakeside 46
Crescenta Valley 49, Agoura 17
CSDR 34, Woodcrest Christian 22
Da Vinci 46, Simi Valley 40
Eagle Rock 66, Sacred Heart of Jesus 24
El Rancho 43, Downey Calvary Chapel 20
Fountain Valley 54, South Torrance 49
Gabrielino 62, San Gabriel 16
Gahr 42, St. Monica 36
Hart 47, El Segundo 43
Harvard-Westlake 63, Birmingham 47
Hesperia 69, Maranatha 24
Knight 65, Palmdale 34
La Canada 51, Duarte 13
Lancaster 45, Quartz Hill 36
Lompoc 46, Santa Maria 30
Los Altos 62, Leuzinger 51
Narbonne 45, Long Beach Jordan 36
Newport Harbor 61, El Toro 46
Norco 54, Santa Ana 20
Northview 57, Chino 54
Oaks Christian 51, Viewpoint 44
Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 19
Paraclete 44, Sultana 38
Redlands Adventist 31, Victor Valley Christian 10
Ridgecrest Burroughs 74, Rosamond 22
Riverside Poly 54, Yucca Valley 40
Sherman Oaks CES 29, Hawkins 25
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49, Buena 31
Sierra Canyon 66, El Paso Coronado 25
Smidt Tech 31, Aspire Ollin 11
South Hills 37, North Hollywood 35
South Pasadena 75, Pasadena Poly 36
St. Paul 71, Torrance 51
Stern 31, Animo Bunche 11
Temple City 47, San Bernardino 43
Trabuco Hills 47, Oxford Academy 22
Westlake 66, Chaminade 54
Xavier Prep 53, La Quinta 37
