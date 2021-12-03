Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS

Alta Loma 54, Brea Olinda 45

Apple Valley 68, Big Bear 55

Arleta 76, Waverly 47

Arrowhead Christian 70, Paloma Valley 54

Aspire Ollin 46, Smidt Tech 40

Baldwin Park 76, Bassett 58

Bethel Christian 67, Arroyo Valley 43

Capistrano Valley 49, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 48

Capistrano Valley Christian 49, Arroyo Grande 41

Chino Hills 85, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 48

Corona Centennial 80, Oak Hills 34

Crossroads Christian 66, Lake Arrowhead Christian 35

CSDR 55, Sherman Indian 41

Edison 64, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 39

Etiwanda 76, Temecula Valley 33

Foothill 77, Katella 49

Fountain Valley 64, Mission Viejo 44

Gardena 53, Mary Star 19

Glenn 55, Rancho Alamitos 42

Granite Hills 64, Academy of Careers and Exploration 30

Great Oak 58, Summit 48

Hemet 75, Twentynine Palms 29

Hesperia Christian 79, Southlands Christian 40

Indio 93, Citrus Hill 27

Jurupa Hills 94, Tahquitz 50

Lakewood 76, Anaheim Canyon 62

Larchmont 54, Sotomayor 42

Le Lycee 57, Southwestern Academy 33

Lompoc Cabrillo 54, Camarillo 47

Los Angeles Jordan 58, University Pathways 50

Moreno Valley 67, Jurupa Valley 38

Murrieta Mesa 74, Kaiser 44

Newport Harbor 65, Costa Mesa 52

Orange Vista 73, San Jacinto 52

Paraclete 70, Adelanto 62

Rancho Cucamonga 75, Redlands East Valley 49

Redlands Adventist 57, Victor Valley Christian 26

Reseda 56, Chavez 31

Rio Hondo Prep 54, United Christian 27

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Venice 29

Sage Hill 80, Downey Calvary Chapel 20

Sanger 47, Cate 44

Shadow Hills 82, Rancho Mirage 59

Sierra Vista 54, Padre Pio 15

Silverado 66, Redlands 62

South East 54, Cleveland 33

South El Monte 55, Norwalk 53

St. Margaret’s 58, Esperanza 57

Stern 61, Animo Bunche 13

Tesoro 61, Encinitas San Dieguito 44

Torrance 62, Arroyo 43

Trinity Classical 74, Palmdale Aerospace 57

Village Christian 68, Westchester 32

Westlake 60, San Marcos 58

Xavier Prep 69, La Quinta 64

GIRLS

AGBU 52, Lancaster Desert Christian 15

Anza Hamilton 37, Linfield Christian 31

Apple Valley 50, Big Bear 18

Arcadia 88, Mesrobian 13

Bellflower 38, Chaffey 30

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 49, Flintridge Sacred Heart 34

Bravo 43, Lincoln 41

Campbell Hall 56, Pilibos 49

Charter Oak 60, Marymount 20

Chatsworth 50, Northridge 39

Citrus Hill 31, San Gorgonio 24

Corona 51, Lakeside 46

Crescenta Valley 49, Agoura 17

CSDR 34, Woodcrest Christian 22

Da Vinci 46, Simi Valley 40

Eagle Rock 66, Sacred Heart of Jesus 24

El Rancho 43, Downey Calvary Chapel 20

Fountain Valley 54, South Torrance 49

Gabrielino 62, San Gabriel 16

Gahr 42, St. Monica 36

Hart 47, El Segundo 43

Harvard-Westlake 63, Birmingham 47

Hesperia 69, Maranatha 24

Knight 65, Palmdale 34

La Canada 51, Duarte 13

Lancaster 45, Quartz Hill 36

Lompoc 46, Santa Maria 30

Los Altos 62, Leuzinger 51

Narbonne 45, Long Beach Jordan 36

Newport Harbor 61, El Toro 46

Norco 54, Santa Ana 20

Northview 57, Chino 54

Oaks Christian 51, Viewpoint 44

Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 19

Paraclete 44, Sultana 38

Redlands Adventist 31, Victor Valley Christian 10

Ridgecrest Burroughs 74, Rosamond 22

Riverside Poly 54, Yucca Valley 40

Sherman Oaks CES 29, Hawkins 25

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49, Buena 31

Sierra Canyon 66, El Paso Coronado 25

Smidt Tech 31, Aspire Ollin 11

South Hills 37, North Hollywood 35

South Pasadena 75, Pasadena Poly 36

St. Paul 71, Torrance 51

Stern 31, Animo Bunche 11

Temple City 47, San Bernardino 43

Trabuco Hills 47, Oxford Academy 22

Westlake 66, Chaminade 54

Xavier Prep 53, La Quinta 37

