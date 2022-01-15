Jaden Hubbard, David Mack help Fairfax return with a vengeance vs. South Pasadena

They hadn’t played a basketball game since Dec. 27. They were forced to spend four days this week on the blacktop borrowing outdoor shoes to practice. Then, just as anticipation was growing to get back to playing, the opposing team’s bus broke down on the 105 freeway, delaying their return.

It was Just another day in the unpredictable COVID-19 basketball season for Fairfax High on Saturday.

A replacement bus was found to transport South Pasadena players to the gym at Westchester to enable Fairfax to get back on the court. The Lions welcomed South Pasadena by scoring the game’s first 15 points en route to an 86-69 victory. The Lions have played just 10 games and are 5-5. Coach Reggie Morris Jr. had his father, legendary former Manual Arts coach Reggie Morris Sr., at the game. Father has taught son to go with the flow, and that’s exactly what the Lions are doing.

They are young and talented. Sophomore Jaden Hubbard scored 26 points. Sophomore David Mack had 17 points. Junior Tyler Bey had 12 points. Junior Kevin Lewis had 12 points. Freshman Hudson Mays had 10 points. All the Lions want to do is keep playing to develop enough chemistry to be a dangerous team come playoff time in February.

Advertisement

“We were worried and had to stay ready,” Mack said of the COVID-19 pause involving the Los Angeles Unified School District halting sports competitions this past week until giving the OK on Friday to move forward.

Reggie Morris Jr., Ed Azzam, Reggie Morris Sr. pic.twitter.com/TuNXoTNktN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2022

It was four days of practicing on outside courts. “Coach had us on the track,” Hubbard said.

Games missed this past week will be rescheduled. Fairfax has a Western League win over Westchester and still has to face Venice and Palisades before taking on the Comets again. The City Section looks wide open with no clear favorite. The Lions could be very much among the contenders depending on how well they progress. First the goal is just to play two games in the same week.

Sage Wayans and Dillon Akers scored 27 points apiece for South Pasadena, which is hosting a one-day event Monday.

St. Anthony 76, Gardena Serra 60: The Saints (9-3, 2-0) put themselves into the Del Rey League title hunt behind Jaayden Bush, who came through with a 28-point performance.

St. Francis 58, Grant 50: Jake Goldberg scored 15 points, Buckley DeJardin had 13 points and Jackson Mosley contributed nine assists for the Golden Knights. Jeremiah Windham scored 24 points for Grant.

Girls’ basketball

Birmingham 76, Highland 41: Janna Holley had 27 points for the Patriots (8-5).

Troy 58, Rolling Hills Prep 48: Isabella Pearson and Maggie Teven each scored 17 points for Troy.

Mater Dei 68, Viewpoint 29: Lani White scored 14 points for the 13-3 Monarchs.