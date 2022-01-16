The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon on top
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (16-1); Will face Riverside Poly on Jan. 24 (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (17-2); Lost in finals of Bass Pro tournament (2)
3. RIVERSIDE POLY (19-1); Coach Yancy Dodson has young team rolling (3)
4. DAMIEN (18-1); at Etiwanda on Friday (4)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-2); Need to win out for Open Division spot (5)
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (14-1); Jack Fairchild is three-sport marvel (6)
7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-1); State preview classic is at Colony on Saturday (7)
8. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (17-2); Monarchs are quietly progressing (8)
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-3); No stopping Knights from Mission League title (9)
10. COLONY (16-1); Face Etiwanda on Saturday (10)
11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Knights haven’t played since Dec. 22 (11)
12. ETIWANDA (12-5); Big week ahead in Baseline League (12)
13. ST. ANTHONY (9-3); Big win over Gardena Serra (21)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (13-1); OT win over St. John Bosco (13)
15. GARDENA SERRA (15-5); Got win over St. Bernard (15)
16. CROSSROADS (10-4); Will play Sierra Canyon on Sunday (17)
17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-3); Barrington Hargress is coming through (18)
18. FOOTHILL (17-1); Knights finding ways to keep winning (24)
19. GREAT OAK (15-2); Resume play in Southwestern League (25)
20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders doing well against good teams (NR)
21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-7); Remain dangerous Trinity League team (16)
22. ST. FRANCIS (15-3); Buckley DeJardin is having big season (NR)
23. ST. BERNARD (10-4); Makeup game vs. Bishop Montgomery to come (14)
24. TAFT (10-2); Disappointing loss to St. Francis (19)
25. TESORO (19-3); 4-0 start in South Coast League (NR)
