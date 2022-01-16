Advertisement
The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon on top

Sierra Canyon point guard Bronny James in a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4. Sierra Canyon won, 71-53.
Sierra Canyon point guard Bronny James in a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4. Sierra Canyon won, 71-53.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (16-1); Will face Riverside Poly on Jan. 24 (1)

2. SIERRA CANYON (17-2); Lost in finals of Bass Pro tournament (2)

3. RIVERSIDE POLY (19-1); Coach Yancy Dodson has young team rolling (3)

4. DAMIEN (18-1); at Etiwanda on Friday (4)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-2); Need to win out for Open Division spot (5)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (14-1); Jack Fairchild is three-sport marvel (6)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-1); State preview classic is at Colony on Saturday (7)

8. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (17-2); Monarchs are quietly progressing (8)

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-3); No stopping Knights from Mission League title (9)

10. COLONY (16-1); Face Etiwanda on Saturday (10)

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (11-1); Knights haven’t played since Dec. 22 (11)

12. ETIWANDA (12-5); Big week ahead in Baseline League (12)

13. ST. ANTHONY (9-3); Big win over Gardena Serra (21)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (13-1); OT win over St. John Bosco (13)

15. GARDENA SERRA (15-5); Got win over St. Bernard (15)

16. CROSSROADS (10-4); Will play Sierra Canyon on Sunday (17)

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-3); Barrington Hargress is coming through (18)

18. FOOTHILL (17-1); Knights finding ways to keep winning (24)

19. GREAT OAK (15-2); Resume play in Southwestern League (25)

20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders doing well against good teams (NR)

21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-7); Remain dangerous Trinity League team (16)

22. ST. FRANCIS (15-3); Buckley DeJardin is having big season (NR)

23. ST. BERNARD (10-4); Makeup game vs. Bishop Montgomery to come (14)

24. TAFT (10-2); Disappointing loss to St. Francis (19)

25. TESORO (19-3); 4-0 start in South Coast League (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

