The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon on top

23. ST. BERNARD (10-4); Makeup game vs. Bishop Montgomery to come (14)

22. ST. FRANCIS (15-3); Buckley DeJardin is having big season (NR)

20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders doing well against good teams (NR)

18. FOOTHILL (17-1); Knights finding ways to keep winning (24)

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-3); Barrington Hargress is coming through (18)

16. CROSSROADS (10-4); Will play Sierra Canyon on Sunday (17)

15. GARDENA SERRA (15-5); Got win over St. Bernard (15)

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-3); No stopping Knights from Mission League title (9)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-1); State preview classic is at Colony on Saturday (7)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-2); Need to win out for Open Division spot (5)

4. DAMIEN (18-1); at Etiwanda on Friday (4)

2. SIERRA CANYON (17-2); Lost in finals of Bass Pro tournament (2)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (16-1); Will face Riverside Poly on Jan. 24 (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon point guard Bronny James in a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Dec. 4. Sierra Canyon won, 71-53.

