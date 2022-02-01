Etiwanda stays unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Southland girls’ basketball

Etiwanda remains No. 1 in this week’s top 20 girls’ basketball rankings by CalHiSports.com. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

MacKenly Randolph of No. 2 Sierra Canyon.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.