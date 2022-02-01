Etiwanda stays unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Southland girls’ basketball
Etiwanda remains No. 1 in this week’s top 20 girls’ basketball rankings by CalHiSports.com. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. (1) Etiwanda 21-0
2. (2) Sierra Canyon 21-1
3. (3) Corona Centennial 22-5
4. (4) Mater Dei 19-4
5. (5) Windward 17-6
6. (7) Rosary Academy 14-7
7. (6) Camarillo 24-0
8. (9) Orangewood Academy 16-5
9. (10) Bishop Montgomery 14-3
10. (11) Ontario Christian 22-3
11. (8) Oaks Christian 17-3
12. (12) Viewpoint 12-7
13. (13) Santa Margarita 13-6
14. (14) Orange Lutheran 18-7
15. (15) Corona Santiago 17-8
16. (16) Sage Hill 17-9
17. (18) South Pasadena 22-1
18. (20) Bishop Alemany 14-3
19. (NR) Granada Hills 18-2
20. (NR) Westlake 15-5
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.