Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Etiwanda stays unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Southland girls’ basketball

MacKenly Randolph of No. 2 Sierra Canyon poses for a photo.
MacKenly Randolph of No. 2 Sierra Canyon.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Etiwanda remains No. 1 in this week’s top 20 girls’ basketball rankings by CalHiSports.com. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. (1) Etiwanda 21-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 21-1

3. (3) Corona Centennial 22-5

Advertisement

4. (4) Mater Dei 19-4

5. (5) Windward 17-6

6. (7) Rosary Academy 14-7

7. (6) Camarillo 24-0

8. (9) Orangewood Academy 16-5

9. (10) Bishop Montgomery 14-3

10. (11) Ontario Christian 22-3

11. (8) Oaks Christian 17-3

12. (12) Viewpoint 12-7

13. (13) Santa Margarita 13-6

14. (14) Orange Lutheran 18-7

15. (15) Corona Santiago 17-8

16. (16) Sage Hill 17-9

17. (18) South Pasadena 22-1

18. (20) Bishop Alemany 14-3

19. (NR) Granada Hills 18-2

20. (NR) Westlake 15-5

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement