The top 20 high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.
Rk. School, Record
1. Norco, 17-2
2. Rosary, 17-2-1
3. Orange Lutheran, 14-2
4. La Mirada, 15-3
5. El Segundo, 16-3
6. Fullerton, 12-6
7. Etiwanda, 12-2
8. El Modena, 13-5
9. Ganesha, 12-4-1
10. Oaks Christian, 8-3
11. Anaheim Canyon, 15-5
12. JSerra, 12-9
13. Los Alamitos, 9-9
14. Valley View, 14-2
15. Murrieta Mesa, 8-6-1
16. Saugus, 17-4
17. Whittier Christian, 14-4
18. Cypress, 12-6
19. Mater Dei, 12-9-1
20. Granada Hills, 12-2
