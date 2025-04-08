The top 20 high school softball rankings

Advertisement
Norco High's Coral Williams delivers a pitch.
Pitcher Coral Williams has helped Norco to a 17-2 record.
(Steve Galluzzo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.

Rk. School, Record

1. Norco, 17-2

2. Rosary, 17-2-1

3. Orange Lutheran, 14-2

4. La Mirada, 15-3

5. El Segundo, 16-3

6. Fullerton, 12-6

7. Etiwanda, 12-2

8. El Modena, 13-5

9. Ganesha, 12-4-1

10. Oaks Christian, 8-3

11. Anaheim Canyon, 15-5

12. JSerra, 12-9

13. Los Alamitos, 9-9

14. Valley View, 14-2

15. Murrieta Mesa, 8-6-1

16. Saugus, 17-4

17. Whittier Christian, 14-4

18. Cypress, 12-6

19. Mater Dei, 12-9-1

20. Granada Hills, 12-2

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

